Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. China
  5. Shenzhen Prince Plaza / OMA

Shenzhen Prince Plaza / OMA

Save this project
Shenzhen Prince Plaza / OMA

© Seth Powers© Seth Powers© Seth Powers© Seth Powers+ 13

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Mixed Use Architecture, Offices, Commercial Architecture
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: OMA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  106500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Seth Powers
  • Partner In Charge:David Gianotten
  • Project Architect:Bauke Albada
  • Competition Team:Andreas Viglakis, Chee Yuen Choi, Lingxiu Chong, Luke Lu, Xu Yang, Yang Shi with Max Bergman, Helen Chen, Tim Cheung, Vanessa Chik, Jocelyn Chiu, Ikki Kondo, Erick Kristanto, Charles Lai, Anthony Lam, Federico Letizia, Arthas Qian, Jue Qiu, Roberto Requejo, Ricky Suen
  • Design Team:Ka Tam, Saul Smeding, Vincent McIlduff, Wanyu He, Yin Ho, Yongwon Kwon, Xu Yang with Daan Ooievaar, Jedidiah Lau, Jenny Ni Zhan, Kathleen Cayetano, Luke Lu, Mavis Wong, Paul Feeney, Slobodan Radoman, Thorben Bazlen, Vincent Kersten
  • Construction Team:Ka Tam, Saul Smeding, Xu Yang, Yongwon Kwon With: Christina Kuo, Hafsa Siddique, Joanna Gu, Mark Kanters, Yutian He
  • Ldi & Mep:Huasen (Li Hongdi, Li Lian, Lian Xianrong, Liu Chong, Tan Lan, Zhong Yubo)
  • Structure:RBS (Li Shengyong, Zhang Wenhua)
  • Traffic:SUTPC (Jiang Jie, Shao Yuan)
  • Commercial:World Union Properties (Ivy, Luo Yu, Zhang Lin)
  • Façade:ARUP (Jason Paget, Lian Hongbo, Max Wu, Nina You, Robert Wu, Simon Wu)
  • Interior:Benoy (Arnold Kee, Chris Lohan, Elaine Tao, Kai Chung Ng, Kali Chan, Keith Chau, Peter McCaffery, Sandy Tsui)
  • Sustainability:Yuezhong (Songbo Shu, Yuanchang Yu)
  • Landscape:Metrostudio (Ando Kraithera Lolurlert, Antonio Inglese, Lionella Biancon, Valentina Ticino, Zhang Fangfa,Metrostudio Ando Kraithera Lolurlert, Antonio Inglese, Lionella Biancon, Valentina Ticino, Zhang Fangfa)
  • Metrostation Integration: China Railway Tunnel Survey & Design Institute:Hu Jianguo
  • Lighting:CD+M (Patrick Yu, Sunny Kang, Ted Ferreira, Tony Pascocello, Patrick Yu)
  • Models:OMA / RJ Models
  • Renderings:OMA / Silkroad
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Seth Powers
© Seth Powers

Text description provided by the architects. Shekou is defined by a mixed landscape. Mountains and sea, an industrial fabric from the early economic reform era, and recent skyscrapers form a dynamic context. Prince Plaza is located in Shekou’s Sea World district—a unique coastal zone in Shenzhen backed by the Nanshan Mountains and facing the Shenzhen Bay, abundant in public outdoor spaces. The 200-metre mixed-use podium tower at once connects with Shekou’s latest commercial developments, its industrial past, and its everlasting natural environment.

Save this picture!
© Seth Powers
© Seth Powers
Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA
Save this picture!
© Seth Powers
© Seth Powers

The site falls on Shekou’s most prominent view corridor that runs from the mountains to the sea. Prince Plaza takes full advantage of the view corridor without obstructing it. The tower is an ensemble of four bars attached to a central core. Three sky decks—highlighted by a hexagon-patterned facade inspired by hills and waves—are viewing platforms open to vistas of the mountains and the sea. Designed for use by both tenants and public, they add to the collection of the public outdoor spaces in the coastal Sea World district.

Save this picture!
© Seth Powers
© Seth Powers

The sky decks break down the otherwise monolithic 60,000 m2 tower into four bars of different sizes that respond to architecture of distinctive scales in the surroundings. The two bars on one side are slightly set back to increase the perimeter or each floor plate, allowing more natural light into the office space. The tower’s fluted façade, with extra wide glass panels, enable office tenants to visually connect with the mountains and the sea, while further bringing lightness to the slender vertical bars.

Save this picture!
© Seth Powers
© Seth Powers

A 40,000 m2 podium mall occupies the full length of the orthogonal site to maximise street level retail frontage. Different than typical enclosed shopping malls, Prince Plaza’s podium mall has a porous façade and a roof terrace— an extension of the existing commercial and recreational offerings of the Sea World district.

Save this picture!
© Seth Powers
© Seth Powers

A prominent opening— marked by a similar façade as the sky decks—is created at the location through which the view corridor runs. Underground levels of the mall are integrated with two metro lines that connect Prince Plaza to the rest of Shenzhen.

Save this picture!
© Seth Powers
© Seth Powers

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shenzhen, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OMA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesCommercial ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Shenzhen Prince Plaza / OMA" 28 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946664/shenzhen-prince-plaza-oma> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Seth Powers

深圳太子广场 / OMA

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream