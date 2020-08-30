Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Higashi Sanchome Toilet / Nao Tamura

Higashi Sanchome Toilet / Nao Tamura

Save this project
Higashi Sanchome Toilet / Nao Tamura

© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation+ 9

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Architecture
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Architect In Charge:Nao Tamura
  • Courtesy:The Nippon Foundation
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation

Text description provided by the architects. The bathroom is a place where we address physical needs universal to all mankind, regardless of age, sexual identity, nationality, religion, or skin color. As we come into an age of increased awareness, how can a communal space like the public bathroom evolve in order to effectively accommodate our infinitely diverse needs?

Save this picture!
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation

Living in New York, I have been privileged to witness the LGBTQ+ community living in alignment with their sexual identities. As I designed this public bathroom for a small triangular lot in Shibuya, I envisioned a society that embraces the LGBTQ+ community and holds space for them to live their truth. I realized that what enables each user a comfortable experience boils down to safety, privacy and urgency. With this in mind, I created three separate spaces that redefine the way a public bathroom establishes personal space.

Save this picture!
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation

The design was inspired by Origata, a traditional Japanese method of decorative wrapping. A symbol of gift-giving, this motif embodies the spirit of hospitality towards Shibuya ward’s multinational visitors, and carries my vision to create a safe space that envelopes all users.

This design represents my hope for a society where people from all walks of life feel safe and are able to thrive.

Save this picture!
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation
© Satoshi Nagare, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Higashi, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0011, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nao Tamura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "Higashi Sanchome Toilet / Nao Tamura" 30 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946565/higashi-sanchome-toilet-nao-tamura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream