Tooronga Townhouse / Pitch Architecture + Design

Tooronga Townhouse / Pitch Architecture + Design

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Hawthorn, Australia
  • Lead Architect:Bo Chu
Text description provided by the architects. Pitch managed to maximise this land’s development potential through careful communication and collaboration.

Diagrams
Diagrams
By retaining the classic façade and Roof line and utilising the natural slope of the site, Pitch was able to design two generous double storey dwellings while still respecting the important heritage character of the area.

The resulting three-bedroom homes were designed to ensure that the owners will receive maximum natural light into each room and have access to expansive outdoor spaces.

Project gallery

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Tooronga Townhouse / Pitch Architecture + Design" 09 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946560/tooronga-townhouse-pitch-architecture-plus-design> ISSN 0719-8884

