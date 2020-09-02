Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. Green Moon House / ALH Taller de Arquitectura

Green Moon House / ALH Taller de Arquitectura

Save this project
Green Moon House / ALH Taller de Arquitectura

© Mateo Soto Ph.© Mateo Soto Ph.© Mateo Soto Ph.© Mateo Soto Ph.+ 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, House Interiors
La Ceja, Colombia
  • Architects: ALH Taller de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4423 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mateo Soto Ph.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Anticuario Bogotá, Construmetal, FORETSPA, Ladrillera Santafé, Maderas cumarú, NEUTRA CARPINTERIA
Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto Ph.
© Mateo Soto Ph.

Text description provided by the architects. In Capiro, Antioquia in the middle of a 6854 m2 lot, which enjoys an incredible landscape and is surrounded by a small forest, the Luna Verde house of 411m2 is born, apparently extracted from nature. It fits the land in such a way that it does not seem to be an outsider to its surroundings, even from some angles it gives the feeling of a one-floor house. It is a traditional family house with a two-sided roof, wooden trusses, floors and walls, warm burnt brick, wide and open floor-ceiling windows, HR sheet, metallic structure, and a stone base, which confines stability and body. All these elements make this a house that can only belong to this place.  The way of mixing these materials with its environment and lighting designed in detail, gives the house a romantic ambiance, creating cozy and rustic spaces, and making its composition timeless.

Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto Ph.
© Mateo Soto Ph.
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto Ph.
© Mateo Soto Ph.

The house welcomes its guest with a firm stone wall that emulates a natural terrain extension and allows a separation between the vehicle and the house. This wall opens up in two specific points inviting the visitor to walk through it following some stone footprints in the middle of the green area. The houses' access is located between the two volumes that embrace the inhabitant.

Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto Ph.
© Mateo Soto Ph.
Save this picture!
Cross section / Longitudinal section
Cross section / Longitudinal section
Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto Ph.
© Mateo Soto Ph.

Its comfortable interior maintains a constant visual relationship with the exterior employing double transparencies and numerous terraces that blur the barrier between the inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto Ph.
© Mateo Soto Ph.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ALH Taller de Arquitectura
Office

Products

WoodStoneBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsColombia
Cite: "Green Moon House / ALH Taller de Arquitectura" [Casa Luna Verde / ALH Taller de Arquitectura] 02 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946481/green-moon-house-alh-taller-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream