Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. The Netherlands
  5. House of Dentons / Studio Prototype

House of Dentons / Studio Prototype

Save this project
House of Dentons / Studio Prototype
Save this picture!
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

© Ewout Huibers© Ewout Huibers© Ewout Huibers© Ewout Huibers+ 25

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Institutional Buildings, Offices Interiors
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Studio Prototype
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ewout Huibers
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hunter Douglas Architectural (Europe), Arco, Artisan, Fest, HAY, Lensvelt, Bureau Vandervorm, Creafort, Donkersloot, Doors Orange, Green Stories, Kampschreur Projectstoffering, QC Lightfactory, Smeulders Interieurgroep, Studio HENK, Verwol Interieur Realisatie
  • Design Team:Studio PROTOTYPE
  • Client:Cor Appelman
  • Design & Build:studio PROTOTYPE in collaboration with DZAP
  • Execution:DZAP
  • Housing Advisor:Cushman & Wakefield Netherlands
  • Construction Engineer:Van Rossum Raadgevende Ingenieurs
  • Mechanical Engineer:Van Galen Klimaattechniek
  • Electrical Installations:Terberg Totaal Installaties
  • Fire Safety Consult :Arup
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

Text description provided by the architects. Dentons is the world’s largest law firm, with currently 183 offices in 75 countries. Studio PROTOTYPE has been asked to design the interior concept of ‘The House of Dentons’ for their office in the Netherlands, with approximately 6000 m2 located in the Viñoly building on Amsterdam’s Zuidas.

Save this picture!
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

Studio PROTOTYPE collaborated with DZAP a design & build construction in order to get from firsts ketch to final realization within a year. Thanks to smart phasing by housing advisor Cushman & Wakefield, Dentons was able to keep working in the Viñoly buiding during the rebuilding.

Save this picture!
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

The principle of ‘House of Dentons’ is a warm & timeless interior that translates the polycentric character of Dentons into a versatile interior. The concept exists out of a variety of places with their complete own character that stimulates meeting & movement on the basis of intuition & openness.

Save this picture!
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

The central place within the concept is an atrium, that feels like the heart where the dynamics of the interior becomes visible. Places such as the entrance landscape, the meeting lane, art gallery and the green tribune garden are laced together in a beautiful way and create diversity in ‘ways of working’, but give a sequence of different (interior) experiences too.

Save this picture!
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

Dark places such as the meeting lane, which is about focus & concentration are alternated by open and light place, where meeting & communication are central.  The sequential experience is being strengthened by the effect of wings, by adding large wooden discs on strategical positions on the plan. They create beautiful bounded spaces with several vistas to other spaces. 

Save this picture!
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

With ‘House of Dentons’ a work environment has been created to offer security and comfort while at the same to function as a stage for talent to excel on.  There has been opted for a natural palette of materials, in which strong contrasts are alternated with transitions within the nuance of different kinds of woods. 

Save this picture!
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:2, Gustav Mahlerplein, 1082 MA Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Prototype
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInstitutional buildingsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsThe Netherlands
Cite: "House of Dentons / Studio Prototype" 28 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946477/house-of-dentons-studio-prototype> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream