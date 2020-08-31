Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Office for Loona / Studio 11

Office for Loona / Studio 11
© Aleksandra Kononchenko
© Aleksandra Kononchenko

© Aleksandra Kononchenko

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Offices Interiors, Cowork Interiors
Minsk, Belarus
  • Architects: Studio 11
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  325
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Aleksandra Kononchenko
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BETAP, Green Office, Miragor
  • Lead Architects:Maksim Vavinski, Stefania Soich
  • Design Team:Studio11
© Aleksandra Kononchenko
© Aleksandra Kononchenko

Text description provided by the architects. The passage to the main workspace of Loona runs through an ebony tunnel housing a dressing zone and a small waiting area.

© Aleksandra Kononchenko
© Aleksandra Kononchenko
Scheme
Scheme
© Aleksandra Kononchenko
© Aleksandra Kononchenko

The workstations of the open space are separated from the walkthrough zone by a system of dividers with live plants which gives more privacy to employees, and also divides them into two work teams.

© Aleksandra Kononchenko
© Aleksandra Kononchenko

A blueberry amphitheater is the main accent of the whole space. Being a dining zone most of the time, it can also be transformed into a lectorium seating up to 20 people.

© Aleksandra Kononchenko
© Aleksandra Kononchenko

The geometry of ceilings in the meeting rooms is originally dictated by their location in former wood-drying workshops and is emphasized by RGB lighting. In addition to that, the industrial nature of space is complemented with wall-mounted metal grids. 

© Aleksandra Kononchenko
© Aleksandra Kononchenko

The contrast of new austere volumes with existing rough textures of a former industrial building gives energy to the space, while using middle height dividers enlightens and softens it.

© Aleksandra Kononchenko
© Aleksandra Kononchenko

Project location

Minsk, Belarus

Studio 11
Studio 11
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsBelarus
Cite: "Office for Loona / Studio 11" 31 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946472/office-for-loona-studio-11> ISSN 0719-8884

