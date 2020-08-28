Submit a Project Advertise
Sweet & Taste Store / Y SPACE

Sweet & Taste Store / Y SPACE
© Xuguo Tang
© Xuguo Tang

© Xuguo Tang

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Store
Qinhuangdao, China
  • Architects: Y SPACE
  Area:  46
  Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Xuguo Tang
  Manufacturers:
    Manufacturers: 东莞市展艺家具有限公司
  • Architect In Charge:Yiming Zhu
  • Design Team:Yile Li, Yangyang Hu, Zhibo Niu
  • Client:Qinhuangdao Aranya Tianxing Jiuzhou Real Estate Co., Ltd
© Xuguo Tang
“The design was inspired by Margaret's unclosed fontanelle.”
SWEET & TASTE is located in Aranya Gold Coast, a dessert shop with 46 square meters. The design is inspired by the unclosed fontanelle for babies -"Angel's Box". 

© Xuguo Tang
© Xuguo Tang
The straight white facade of the building is arranged in simple lines to create a clean and pure texture.The door is deepand steady and extends inward. The light passes through the window to create avivid artistic light feeling.

© Xuguo Tang
© Xuguo Tang
There are different materials to express the main tone of white, deducting a pure modernist style.The ultimate goal of subtraction is to hope that desserts will become the protagonist of space. The long terrazzo table opens up the spatial relationship. The light-colored marble floor, white candlestick chairs, and minimalist brass lighting all create a ceremonial space.Due to the seaside climate, high-density, non-deformable, non-damaged, and stain-resistant GRG materials are selected for the interior of the space.

© Xuguo Tang
© Xuguo Tang
Please enjoy this sweet corner at outside leisure bar.

© Xuguo Tang
© Xuguo Tang
The well-designed lollipop street lamp renders the external atmosphere of the space and warms the way home. As Leonardo da Vinci said, "Simplicity is the ultimate complexity." With a kind of direct sensory shaping, exploring the diverse expressions of the catering industry, let people feel that the way art is integrated into food can be so pure and tacit.

© Xuguo Tang
