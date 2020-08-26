Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
019 Cabin / ŠA atelier

019 Cabin / ŠA atelier

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges
Žalvariai, Lithuania
  Design Team:Gabrielė Šarkauskienė, Antanas Šarkauskas
  Clients:MB "Piritas"
  Structural Engineer:Evaldas Šemeta
© Vaidotas Darulis
Text description provided by the architects. The task was to create a transportable cabin that would be constructed in a workshop and brought to the site. This building had to be reproductive and be able to adapt to different contexts. The search for a solution led us to the design of a modular system. The system defines a structure as a set of individual elements consisting of columns, floors, walls, roofs, etc. In such a way the building can be transported in assembled or individual elements depending on the situation. The modular system allows the construction of different sizes and configurations of the building. At the base design stage, it is unknown where the building will appear.

© Gabrielė Šarkauskienė
Cabin section
© Vaidotas Darulis
The only known context is climate elements such as sun, wind, and water. As a result, the roof of the cabin looks like floating in the wind. It also protects the structure from the heat of the sun and has a shape that collects rainwater, pours it from one plane to another, and exhibits water flow. The building adapts to natural terrain by standing on slender legs of variable heights.

© Vaidotas Darulis
The metal used in the construction and facade is non-colored, leaving a unique pattern created during its manufacturing process. This way, all modular cabins have slightly different facade graphics. Inside the metal shell lies a warm natural plywood finish. The first cabin made its way to the lake island “Apple Island” in Lithuania with exceptional natural surroundings, characteristic terrain, and native trees.

This situation revealed the advantages of architecture: the site did not require local construction works, and the visually light volume of the building blended harmoniously into the unique natural landscape. All interior components were designed individually for the cabin. 23 sq.m holds a program of two double bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and a bathroom. This extensive function was made possible by transformable furniture. The folding glass door opens full width and the interior expands to an outdoor terrace overlooking the lake.

© Vaidotas Darulis
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Holiday park - Obuoliu sala - Apple Island - Lithuania, Salos g 3, Žalvariai 33284, Lithuania

ŠA atelier
Cite: "019 Cabin / ŠA atelier" 26 Aug 2020. ArchDaily.

