Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. La Caseta Country House / Alberto Facundo Arquitectura

La Caseta Country House / Alberto Facundo Arquitectura

Save this project
La Caseta Country House / Alberto Facundo Arquitectura

© German Cabo© German Cabo© German Cabo© German Cabo+ 28

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation
Ribarroja de Turia, Spain
  • Architects: Alberto Facundo Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  101
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  German Cabo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, URSA, Balay, Carpintería Moreno, Disseny Marbe
  • Lead Architect:Alberto Facundo Tarazona
  • Contractor:Arborte Inmobles, S.L.
  • Metalwork:Disseny Marbe
  • Wood Carpentry:Carpintería Moreno
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© German Cabo
© German Cabo

Text description provided by the architects. The enclave is the starting point for this project, where the aim is to promote a traditional lifestyle of mediterranean area. This is the origin of the country house, understood as a meeting point, space for disconnection and relaxation; intimately linked to its natural environment, the Valencian orchard.

Save this picture!
© German Cabo
© German Cabo
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© German Cabo
© German Cabo

The line of action is determined by the elimination of elements added over time, trying to find the essence of their origin. Conservation has therefore been the fundamental premise that has guided each of the solutions adopted. The materiality, sincere and austere, understood as a simple mechanism that leaves the protagonism to the traditional space of the country house. The rooms, with small windows, focus the light and the views, leaving the finishes in the background as an irrelevant form. On the ground floor, the open-ings are focused towards the south where we find the most extensive views of all its facades.

Save this picture!
© German Cabo
© German Cabo
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© German Cabo
© German Cabo
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© German Cabo
© German Cabo

A forever concept, in a traditional place, to be with those of always. But giving a complete twist to everything and reinventing each of its parts to create our own version of the country house.

Save this picture!
© German Cabo
© German Cabo
Save this picture!
© German Cabo
© German Cabo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alberto Facundo Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "La Caseta Country House / Alberto Facundo Arquitectura" [La Caseta / Alberto Facundo Arquitectura] 27 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946394/la-caseta-country-house-alberto-facundo-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream