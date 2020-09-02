Learning by Doing: Architecture Thesis Projects that Break the Mold

Save this picture! Mr. Sandman Bring Me a Dream / Ujal Gorchu

The Bachelor in Architectural Studies thesis projects at the IE School of Architecture and Design are exciting displays following students' years of study, exploration and hard work. This year, the students produced creative, surprising and theoretically-sound solutions to architectural problems - primarily based in the Spanish city of Valencia.

Rooted in post-structuralist thinking, Ujal Gorchu’s project “Mr Sandman, Bring Me a Dream” seeks to question the role of architecture as a mediator in spaces where ideological agendas collide. Taking an experimental approach, he explores the interplay between identity, politics, urban development and how we interact with nature. These theoretical musings come together to create a piece of transgressive architecture that meets the needs of human/non-human assemblages.

Mikhail Frantsuzov takes a more solution-oriented approach in “Liquid Babel” to tap into the potential of Valencia’s harbor. To rejuvenate the dominant and crumbling infrastructure, he tackles notions of scale and territorial issues by freeing himself from traditional restrictions. In regenerating the harbor’s industrial infrastructure, he hopes to produce more usable architecture in a space that often rejects it.

Save this picture! Entre Barrios / Paula López Vallestir

From the theoretical to the industrial, we now land on the theatrical with Paula Lopez Vallespir’s project “Entre Barrios” that celebrates the theatricality of daily life. Focused on the neighborhood of El Cabanyal in Valencia, Paula seeks to regenerate a 600-meter-long street, inspired by Broadway. Her project connects three adjacent neighborhoods with a paving design and locally produced constructed elements, reimagining the street as a stage with the public naturally acting as performers.

Save this picture! El Nostre Nou Port / Ana Corina de la Fuente

Finally, “El Nostre Nou Port” by Ana Corina de la Fuente tries to return Valencia’s harbor to its people by balancing connectivity with respect for the harbor’s history. To provide better access and create a more communal space, Ana envisions building harbor piers, a minimalistic metal ribbon for educational activities, and towers to transform the space into a beautiful, functional landmark.

Throughout the Bachelor in Architectural Studies, students push themselves outside of their comfort zones, while surrounded by other like-minded thinkers. As they accumulate a wide variety of techniques and perspectives, their naturally creative mindsets bring this theory to life to produce highly original work.