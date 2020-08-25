Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. House Interiors
  4. Malaysia
  5. Makio House / Fabian Tan Architect

Makio House / Fabian Tan Architect

Save this project
Makio House / Fabian Tan Architect

© Ceavs Chua© Ceavs Chua© Ceavs Chua© Ceavs Chua+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
House Interiors
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Architects: Fabian Tan Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4376 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ceavs Chua
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Meir, Nippon Paint, Benima, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:Fabian Tan Architect
  • Landscape:Sputnik Forest
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua

Text description provided by the architects. Makio House is a corner lot unit located in a guarded neighborhood of Kuala Lumpur. The client wanted a minimalistic and comfortable home to suit his family and personality. The concept was derived from the original space--to embrace the light and views, then heighten spatial experience through materiality.

Save this picture!
© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua

The idea was to unify the original architecture elements in the house through the wrapping of solid timber panels to connect the stair to the first-floor mezzanine. The prominently positioned stairway, curated as a centerpiece of the house. The continuity of the material was carried through to the upper mezzanine with an addition of a galleria that extends the existing floor plate to wrap around the periphery of the double volume living spaces. This space serves as a walkway with shelves, windows and storage. At the end nook, lies a daybed/study area that floats close in view of the treetops. The garden was transformed into a rock sculptured garden that provided a calm refuge.

Save this picture!
© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua

The master bedroom was enlarged at the expense of another existing bedroom to form an open space concept. The interior walls here were intentionally built below ceiling height to allow the light to diffuse throughout entire the room. This bright atmosphere amplifies the expansion perception of the space. The kid’s bedroom was re-imagined as a hide and seek play of levels --- a 3-tiered bunk bed with a pull out bed and an alcove to peek out into the neighborhood through an existing clerestory window.

Save this picture!
© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua

A steel stairway was added in the light-well leading up to the roof level. Here, a platform is raised over the roof and acts as a viewing deck to emulate an outdoor living room overlooking the city skyline. Overall, echoes of maple, marble and white inter-played with the existing elements and nature to offer an environment of balance and serenity.

Save this picture!
© Ceavs Chua
© Ceavs Chua

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Fabian Tan Architect
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsMalaysia
Cite: "Makio House / Fabian Tan Architect" 25 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946324/makio-house-fabian-tan-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream