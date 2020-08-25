Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. V60 House / WARchitect

V60 House / WARchitect

Save this project
V60 House / WARchitect

© Rungkit Charoenwat© Rungkit Charoenwat© Rungkit Charoenwat© Rungkit Charoenwat+ 54

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Khet Lak Si, Thailand
  • Architects: WARchitect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Lumion, COTTO, A.P.K., GstarSoft, MN Metal, TOA, Timbercharm, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:WARchitect
  • Design Team:Thawin Harnboonseth, Photsawat Apariman
  • Clients:Krishana Sindhvananda, Patwalai Chanchiew
  • Interior Design:WARchitect
  • Lighting Design:WARchitect
  • Landscape Firm:WARchitect
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. House's owners, both husband and wife are both airplane pilots, which is a career that takes long work periods in a very small area like cockpit. They all rarely have body movement or touching natural air when working, meanwhile each other's schedules don't match completely. To solve those problems, we thought of how to create spaces to enable them to take deep breaths of the fresh air and able to see each other every time they want.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The house is located in a very good location with low level of air pollution in a far deep alleyway (soi Vibhavadi 60) and far from main road, the place located on an inheritance land, surrounded by their relatives, allow this house to have plenty of spaces to plant trees around the house.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

An area size of 200 square seems too big compare to owners’ required usable area, therefore, there is no need to design a house too compact. We separated house elements into 3 zones, e.g. Living area, bedroom, and guest area. Inserting spaces between these zones with green courtyard, results in meeting owners' needs mentioned above.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

To optimize an architecture surface to touch the nature as much as possible, both from experiencing green view from their eyes, or from opening all glass folding doors to create natural ventilation, able to feel the fresh air. All these three zones are not divided by interior partition wall, you have to walk from interior of one zone to exterior first, in order to lead dwellers to perceive a scent of nature among green courtyard before walking to other zones.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Furthermore, wherever you are in these three zones, you can see each other all the time, for example, when one of the owner brew a coffee in the living area, able to see another one appreciating collectibles in the bedroom, and simultaneously seeing his parents exercising in a swimming pool.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
WARchitect
Office

Products

WoodConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsThailand
Cite: "V60 House / WARchitect" 25 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946320/v60-house-warchitect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream