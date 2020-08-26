Ingersoll Road / McLaren Excell

Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
© Richard Leeney© Nick Guttridge© Richard Leeney© Richard Leeney

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation, Extension
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: McLaren Excell
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nick Guttridge, Richard Leeney, Sisters Agency
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Glazing Vision, Bentley Systems, Design & Fury, Hyten Steel, Kingspan – Sistema de paneles aislados, L2i, London Concrete, Nicholsons, Peter Benson, Reeve Flooring
  • Lead Architects:Luke Mclaren, Rob Excell
  • Engineering:Elliott wood partnership
© Nick Guttridge
© Nick Guttridge

Text description provided by the architects. This was a project about making something extraordinary out of the very ordinary. We were approached by Kate and Ewan Thompson to extend and re-furbish their Victorian terraced house in Shepherd’s Bush for a growing family. Our remit was very conventional: a ground floor extension and loft conversion – a potentially hum-drum brief. What wasn’t so conventional was their approach: our task was to come up with a design which rejected the typical solutions with aspirations beyond the planning-friendly aesthetics of a London terraced house extension.

© Nick Guttridge
© Nick Guttridge

From the outset, discussions centred around the use of insitu concrete: for floors, walls and ‘furniture’ elements within the scheme. As the dominant material presence, concrete was chosen primarily for its aesthetic qualities but the opportunity to build in high thermal mass and develop free-form structures became increasingly important considerations as the project progressed. As a point of reference concrete then became the driver for all other material decisions. The facade of the extension is clad in rusted Corten steel and the interior joinery fronts made from Grey Elm- both providing the necessary contrast, warmth and richness against the cool swathes of smooth concrete.

© Richard Leeney
© Richard Leeney
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Richard Leeney
© Richard Leeney

Presenting fewer opportunities for spatial invention, the loft conversion has a very different, more ethereal feel to the ground floor. A reductive palette of Scandinavian white-washed Douglas Fir boards, light walls and exposed brickwork keep it simple and bright. The Victorian stairwell winds up the house and collides with the new loft staircase – a meeting between the old and the new – which leads up to the top landing and is illuminated with natural daylight from the rooflight above. The treads of the staircase lead on to a large expanse of Douglas Fir boards which flood the room and run up the walls as panelling.

© Nick Guttridge
© Nick Guttridge

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Ingersoll Road / McLaren Excell" 26 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946289/ingersoll-road-mclaren-excell> ISSN 0719-8884

