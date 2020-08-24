Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. South Korea
  5. Evergreen Church / Oh Jongsang

Evergreen Church / Oh Jongsang

Save this project
Evergreen Church / Oh Jongsang

Courtesy of Oh JongsangCourtesy of Oh JongsangCourtesy of Oh JongsangCourtesy of Oh Jongsang+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Churches
Seo-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Oh Jongsang
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  501
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Lumion, DAELIM BATH, HANGLAS, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:Oh Jongsang
  • Design Team:Oh Jongsang
  • Clients:Evergreen Church
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang

Site plan - When you can use the land freely, in other words, when the building-to-land ratio is small, the layout of a building becomes a powerful means of setting the direction of architecture. When it's time to fill 60%, 80% of the land, we do not have a variety of choices. The number of cases increases significantly if the land can have many empty spaces.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang

The choice of views , Attitude toward the city, and Relations with one's neighbors is much more diverse and freer. The Evergreen Church was planned with a building-to-land ratio of 38% on an 820 m2 site. The client's light pockets have become a rather grateful situation for the architect. The church site is surrounded by buildings in all directions. Front, back, right, left...Buildings of the same height that are close to the boundary.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang

It is a general landscape of dense new town areas. In this situation, how should an architect orient himself? The small rate of building-to-land ratio found its own answer. Emptying the center and pushing the dense situation seemed to be the only solution. The center courtyard, which is relatively wide for its size, is so made. All empty spaces were centered except for parking spaces on the side of the road. On the road, the courtyard between the big open gates gives you a strange sense of mystery. When you enter the building, you can easily see that courtyard is the center of the building. All the space in the building becomes a space with a yard, with windows open toward the center.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang

Form and space - Refined forms were made and exposed concrete and brick building were built. The simplified external materials ,exposed concrete and brick, were selected to the inside, giving it a sense of unity. A serene chapel infused with natural light was built. The city-type small church was completed. Let's hope it will be a small shelter for both users and neighbors. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang
Courtesy of Oh Jongsang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:18 Cheongma-ro 134beon-gil, Geomdan 4(sa)-dong, Seo-gu, Incheon, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Oh Jongsang
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChurchesSouth Korea
Cite: "Evergreen Church / Oh Jongsang" 24 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946198/evergreen-church-oh-jongsang> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream