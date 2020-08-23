Green Revelation House / HYLA Architects

+ 30

Architect In Charge: Han Loke Kwang

Design Team: Tiffany Ow, Diana Yong, Yao Tian, Thomas Ong

Engineering: Thymn Private Limited

Landscape Architect: Humid House

Landscape: Nyee Phoe Flower Garden Private Limited

Main Contractor : Emma Groups Construction Private Limited

Interior : Custom joinery by HYLA Architects, built by Kcf&R Private Limited

Text description provided by the architects. This detached house features 6 separate gardens and courtyards at various levels of the house. As it is surrounded by other houses with the rear neighbors being higher, privacy was a major concern. A courtyard is created at the back of the house to screen the house and at the same time let light and ventilation in.

Save this picture! Second and Third Floor Plans

Landscape areas cascade upwards culminating in the rooftop pool. As the house is facing west, the front façade has a unique sliding aluminium screen that protects the house from the heat without obstructing the views. On the ground floor, a deep terrace clad with timber provides shade to the house and at the same time a great spot to enjoy the beautiful garden and koi pond.

Internally, the living room has a double volume space and so does the family room on the second level. This faces the courtyard with a grotto and is an oasis of peace and tranquility. wall to roof, an interplay of shadows dance atop the infinity pool below, overlooking a glass-less window of picturesque nature. On the roof, a gym, barbecue area and roof top pool enjoys views over the neighborhood as well as its very own rooftop garden.