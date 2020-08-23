Submit a Project Advertise
  Green Revelation House / HYLA Architects

Green Revelation House / HYLA Architects

Green Revelation House / HYLA Architects

© Masano Kawana

  • Architect In Charge:Han Loke Kwang
  • Design Team:Tiffany Ow, Diana Yong, Yao Tian, Thomas Ong
  • Engineering:Thymn Private Limited
  • Landscape Architect:Humid House
  • Landscape:Nyee Phoe Flower Garden Private Limited
  • Main Contractor :Emma Groups Construction Private Limited
  • Interior :Custom joinery by HYLA Architects, built by Kcf&R Private Limited
© Masano Kawana
Text description provided by the architects. This detached house features 6 separate gardens and courtyards at various levels of the house. As it is surrounded by other houses with the rear neighbors being higher, privacy was a major concern. A courtyard is created at the back of the house to screen the house and at the same time let light and ventilation in.

© Masano Kawana
Second and Third Floor Plans
© Masano Kawana
Landscape areas cascade upwards culminating in the rooftop pool. As the house is facing west, the front façade has a unique sliding aluminium screen that protects the house from the heat without obstructing the views. On the ground floor, a deep terrace clad with timber provides shade to the house and at the same time a great spot to enjoy the beautiful garden and koi pond.

© Masano Kawana
Section EE
Front and Rear Elevations
© Masano Kawana
Internally, the living room has a double volume space and so does the family room on the second level. This faces the courtyard with a grotto and is an oasis of peace and tranquility. wall to roof, an interplay of shadows dance atop the infinity pool below, overlooking a glass-less window of picturesque nature. On the roof, a gym, barbecue area and roof top pool enjoys views over the neighborhood as well as its very own rooftop garden.

© Masano Kawana
HYLA Architects
