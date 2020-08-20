ATOP Beauty Clinic / TEAM55667788

+ 32

Architect In Charge: TEAM55667788

Design Team: TEAM55667788, Ryu Chang Sung, Kim Tae Woo, Lee Hyun Min, Park Ye Eun

Clients: ATOP Plastic Surgery

Engineering: TEAM55667788, Do Hoon Kim

Collaborators: flowstudio

Text description provided by the architects. A Space of Remedy beyond Treatment; A Space Can Heal You.

ATOP Beauty Group, valuing the communication through various cultural programs, intended to create a space of skincare clinic with culture.

What kind of experience could a space give you beyond the skincare service? The overall space is open and spacious, but the service rooms are made private. All customers can experience a consistent mood throughout the space from the moment they walk in and feel the openness beyond the partitions until the moment they walk out.

There are natural materials, textures, and subtle light throughout. The painting of rough texture similar to earthenware has been added to the arched ceiling and walls. There are sturdy stone stylobates on both ends of the space and the light glows behind them so customers can feel comfortable without any glare while they are being treated on the bed. Customers can experience natural materials along with natural lighting that brings psychological tranquility and warmth. Also, a greater meaning of balance has been created by adding lighted elements to the space.

The space consists of 7 private care zones and 2 private rooms. Customers can check the information on the latest beauty culture and enjoy the clinic programs while enjoying the view of artifacts displayed along the stylobate by the headboard of each bed. The all-in-one care zone offers them various services and cultural experiences at the same time. ATOP has suggested how a cosmetic surgery clinic should evolve in the future by creating a space of remedy and culture beyond mere treatment.