  5. ATOP Beauty Clinic / TEAM55667788

© Yongjoon Choi© Yongjoon Choi© Yongjoon Choi© Yongjoon Choi+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Clinic, Wellness Interiors
Gangnam-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: TEAM55667788
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yongjoon Choi
  • Architect In Charge:TEAM55667788
  • Design Team:TEAM55667788, Ryu Chang Sung, Kim Tae Woo, Lee Hyun Min, Park Ye Eun
  • Clients:ATOP Plastic Surgery
  • Engineering:TEAM55667788, Do Hoon Kim
  • Collaborators:flowstudio
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. A Space of Remedy beyond Treatment; A Space Can Heal You.

ATOP Beauty Group, valuing the communication through various cultural programs, intended to create a space of skincare clinic with culture.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
Plan
Plan
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

What kind of experience could a space give you beyond the skincare service?  The overall space is open and spacious, but the service rooms are made private.  All customers can experience a consistent mood throughout the space from the moment they walk in and feel the openness beyond the partitions until the moment they walk out.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

There are natural materials, textures, and subtle light throughout.  The painting of rough texture similar to earthenware has been added to the arched ceiling and walls.  There are sturdy stone stylobates on both ends of the space and the light glows behind them so customers can feel comfortable without any glare while they are being treated on the bed.  Customers can experience natural materials along with natural lighting that brings psychological tranquility and warmth.  Also, a greater meaning of balance has been created by adding lighted elements to the space. 

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

The space consists of 7 private care zones and 2 private rooms.  Customers can check the information on the latest beauty culture and enjoy the clinic programs while enjoying the view of artifacts displayed along the stylobate by the headboard of each bed.  The all-in-one care zone offers them various services and cultural experiences at the same time. ATOP has suggested how a cosmetic surgery clinic should evolve in the future by creating a space of remedy and culture beyond mere treatment. 

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Project gallery

Project location

Address:14F, 105 Teheran-ro, Yeoksam 1(il)-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

