Corte Castello Restoration / Archiplanstudio

Corte Castello Restoration / Archiplanstudio

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation
Casalmoro, Italy
  • Architects: Archiplanstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andrea Poldi
© Andrea Poldi

Text description provided by the architects. The project concerns the restoration of a small 15th-century building attributable to Luca Fancelli.

© Andrea Poldi
© Andrea Poldi

The main theme concerns the relationship with materials characterized by extreme fragility; the formal choices and the relationship with the simple spaces guide us to solutions that exalted the few signs still legible today.

© Andrea Poldi
© Andrea Poldi
Plan
Plan
© Andrea Poldi
© Andrea Poldi

The internal doors and windows are large frames that suggest selective looks; the geometry introduced in the arrangement of the exteriors, made of few signs, enhances the extraordinary Renaissance facade.

© Andrea Poldi
© Andrea Poldi

Project gallery

Project location

Address:46040 Casalmoro, Mantua, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Archiplanstudio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationItaly
Cite: "Corte Castello Restoration / Archiplanstudio" 29 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946013/corte-castello-restoration-archiplanstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

