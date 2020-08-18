Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Stack-cube House / TOUCH Architect

Stack-cube House / TOUCH Architect

Save this project
Stack-cube House / TOUCH Architect

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo© Chalermwat Wongchompoo© Chalermwat Wongchompoo© Chalermwat Wongchompoo+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Thailand
  • Architects: TOUCH Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  340
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Chalermwat Wongchompoo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Chaos Group, Alumet, Lamitak, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Chaw Cher, GstarSoft, Oggi, PDM Brand, ROMAN, Trimble Navigation, VC Fabric
  • Lead Architects:Setthakarn Yangderm, Parpis Leelaniramol
  • Design Team:Pitchaya Tiyapitsanupaisan, Tutchakorn Jumreiang, Supanan Tangsajjanuraksa
  • Clients:Ketkwan Tuksina
  • Engineering:Chittinat Wongmaneeprateep
  • Contractor:Jitr Construction
  • Interior Contractor:TRIGON design con
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

Text description provided by the architects. Limitation of this house size, which is located in an owner's existing hen farm, to fit in 340 square meters with plenty of functions requirement, was the first move to create this house. In order to reduce the size, it has to be stacked a level on top of the other into a cube space to provide a square floor plan. Not only the square-shape plans, but also pulling out and eliminate an unnecessary space would help creating a compact function together with the best utilizing all the circulation.

Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

There are three bedrooms, a living room, a dining, a kitchen, and a common room for multi-purpose activities for serving all family’s members, which is a young couple with three kids. Creating a house with all functions needed, together with an outdoor area which is mainly used by the children, has to be both practical and safety. The pulled-out space on the first level, provide a main entrance area with an outdoor terrace which is surrounded by the L-shape of the lower floor. Living, dining, kitchen, and activity room are opened large voids with all glass to connect through the center terrace which consist of a middle tree at a middle of the terrace space.

Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

However, on the outer sides of each rooms contain minimal glass void because of security. A linear staircase with concealed built-in storage underneath which is designed to utilize the space, leads the circulation to the upper floor which comprise of all three bedrooms; two for kids, and one for master bedroom. The interlocking L-shape corridor with an encircle-walking, not only for accessing the master bedroom in the opposite side, but also allows every bedroom to open the void in order to touch the middle tree, while still have privacy and safety inside, since all the rooms are blinded from outside by this interlocked corridor.

Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Save this picture!
Section A-A
Section A-A
Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

Material finishing of this house is mainly white walls with glass voids. Ornament boundaries are created by wooden-like aluminum trellis, with durability to conceal an inside space. Wood planks from an old barn are re-used for outdoor decks, ceiling, main entrance door, and staircase.

Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TOUCH Architect
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsThailand
Cite: "Stack-cube House / TOUCH Architect" 18 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945859/stack-cube-house-touch-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream