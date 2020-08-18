Cafe Slit / ARTEFACT

+ 22

Architect In Charge: Yekyung Kang

Project Management: Hyung-Jin Kim

Text description provided by the architects. The Slit Cafe is located in a quiet, quiet alley a little away in front of Hongdae, a bustling street in Seoul. It is a space that requires versatility as it is located in a niche in the neighborhood of the busy street and has a launching plan as a fashion brand at the same time. The focus was on conceptualizing the gaps between existence and absence and understanding the totality of slits, even if part of this space is experienced in the small space that each structure creates.

So even if we all look from different locations, the flow of the diagonal structure continues the same, whether inside, outside, or anywhere. Through this process, we planned to customers feel the same flow, identity and the atmosphere created by the slit. And it was important to create the environment itself, especially considering the connectivity with the surroundings.You can relax by yourself, and have your own space where you can make noise, and at the same time all these separate places are open and connected to each other through the same flow. Not just creating a gap in the Facade plan, but a three-dimensional slit occurs in the form of a huge mass penetrating. By doing so, we wanted to control light properly and naturally control light over time and create an appropriate atmosphere without the need to artificially control light.

The slit of a triangle is an identity, as well as a trace of an existing entrance. The facade that harms the existing building landscape was removed and changed the material as the one of the entire building, but only with different colors was used to finish. We used thick steel plates on the parts of the human skin and furniture, intended to be able to experience the architectural scale. This is not a large space, but this is why many people feel the scale.