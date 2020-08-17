House in a Park / Think Architecture

+ 33

Houses • Zürich, Switzerland Architects: Think Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Simone Bossi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Sky-Frame Enea Gaggenau PSLab Vola Antonini AG , Atelier Zurich , BURGER , Elementwerk Istighofen , Graphisoft , Kolly Schweizer , Wood Rangers Manufacturers:

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Text description provided by the architects. The stand-alone house is located on a large meadow which forms the upper boundary of a vineyard. A sequence of rooms consisting of entrance, hall, and courtyard set the stage for the primary axis in the direction of the vineyard and the lake and are the starting point for a symmetrical layout. The new building occupies a plot of 24 x 20 meters and reacts to each side with a cut in its volume.

The largest break in volume is on the side of the vineyard and Lake Zurich. A three metre deep veranda extends into the center of the building to create a semi-enclosed courtyard in which a tree is framed by a sunken outside lounge. This courtyard room forms the conclusion to a succession of symmetrically aligned reception rooms which make it possible to appreciate the full depth of the house as soon as one enters.

The over height hall is the center of the house and the most important living space for the family. From here, two exploration loops lead to the first floor and the basement respectively. The two loops provide access to the most important rooms and enable infinite perambulations through the house.

The near-natural materialization of earthy scraped stucco is held together by a frame of delicate glass fiber reinforced cement elements. A uniform window module features on various sections of the façade. The two-part sliding windows have been designed with minimal profile glazing and can completely disappear into wall cavities in the covered parts of the house.