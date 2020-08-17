Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
House in a Park / Think Architecture

House in a Park / Think Architecture
© Simone Bossi
Zürich, Switzerland
  • Architects: Think Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Simone Bossi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sky-Frame, Enea, Gaggenau, PSLab, Vola, Antonini AG, Atelier Zurich, BURGER, Elementwerk Istighofen, Graphisoft, Kolly Schweizer, Wood Rangers
© Simone Bossi
Text description provided by the architects. The stand-alone house is located on a large meadow which forms the upper boundary of a vineyard. A sequence of rooms consisting of entrance, hall, and courtyard set the stage for the primary axis in the direction of the vineyard and the lake and are the starting point for a symmetrical layout. The new building occupies a plot of 24 x 20 meters and reacts to each side with a cut in its volume.

© Simone Bossi
The largest break in volume is on the side of the vineyard and Lake Zurich. A three metre deep veranda extends into the center of the building to create a semi-enclosed courtyard in which a tree is framed by a sunken outside lounge. This courtyard room forms the conclusion to a succession of symmetrically aligned reception rooms which make it possible to appreciate the full depth of the house as soon as one enters.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Plan
Plan
© Simone Bossi
The over height hall is the center of the house and the most important living space for the family. From here, two exploration loops lead to the first floor and the basement respectively. The two loops provide access to the most important rooms and enable infinite perambulations through the house.

© Simone Bossi
The near-natural materialization of earthy scraped stucco is held together by a frame of delicate glass fiber reinforced cement elements. A uniform window module features on various sections of the façade. The two-part sliding windows have been designed with minimal profile glazing and can completely disappear into wall cavities in the covered parts of the house.

© Simone Bossi
Project gallery

