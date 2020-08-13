Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House in Santo Antônio do Pinhal / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto

House in Santo Antônio do Pinhal / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto

Save this project
House in Santo Antônio do Pinhal / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto

© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá+ 34

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Santo Antônio do Pinhal, Brazil
  • Architects: Gui Paoliello Arquiteto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  738
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Alwitra, Ana Lúcia Ozi Arquitetura, Casa das Lareiras, Kan Tui Casa e Bem Estar, Portobello, REKA, Sodramar, Trimble, Zanchet
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The house, with a total area of 740 m², is located in the Serra da Mantiqueira, a highland region in São Paulo countryside. The actual plot is the result of the union of three individual plots and presents an irregular shape and rugged topography, with about 14 meters of difference between the highest and lowest point of the lot. As the client's requirements were extensive, the solution of dividing the house into different modules was combined with the terrain conditions and sought to avoid resulting in a large-scale volume. By distributing the modules around the leisure area and the pool, these were located at different levels in order to reduce the interference in the original topography and, at the same time, created multiple paths and connections between them.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The circulation areas assume great importance in the concept of the project, resulting in various views of the mountainous region, and are presented in different architectural solutions: external and internal connections, through stairs, walkways and paths in the garden. Besides that, the implementation of the residence in multiple modules allows the house also to be used in a modular way. This way, it can be fully open up and host all the family and several guests or, on the contrary, be used only partially by fewer people. From the point of view of its structural design, the solution was to create a series of concrete ground floor, all of them being free from the ground and supported by small height concrete columns. In the central leisure area, the heart of the house, it also uses a concrete slab in order to use it as a garden and terrace, taking advantage of the pleasant climate of the region. In the suite and more private modules, above the concrete columns, the structure and the cover are made of Eucalyptus Glued-Laminated Timber, manufactured and assembled by Ita Construtora.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The Glued-Laminated Timber solution prioritizes the agility and serialization techniques of its components, avoiding waste of materials and resulting in a fast execution. Besides that, it was the ideal solution demanded by the difficulties to access the plot and several restrictions of the place. The façades of the bedroom and more private modules are lined with native wood (itaúba) panels and the central module is lined with concrete panels molded on site. The project was designed looking to value and use the largest number of wood components (structure, roof, doors and windows and other complements), in order to generate a low impact construction in the natural environment and to create a delightful space for its users.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Section BB
Section BB
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Gui Paoliello Arquiteto
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House in Santo Antônio do Pinhal / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto" [Residência em Santo Antônio do Pinhal / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto] 13 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945669/house-in-santo-antonio-do-pinhal-gui-paoliello-arquiteto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream