Adiuvat Coffee Roaster Quinhon / A+H architect

Architect In Charge: A+H Architect

Text description provided by the architects. An idea of a calmness and serenity place, located in an old street with a long historical of the city, highlighted with the typical townhouse architecture style before 1975 which including a ground floor & a floor with the signature pebble washout on the facades.

After a few times of renovation before, the house has changed its appearance and get downgraded in general. In order to return it back to the original, the pebble washout has been reused for the facade combined with a big iron sign plate being fine tuning with a harmonic ratio; after a few rainy and dry seasons, the wall and the iron plate are being tone down and getting blended to the landscape of the street.

With the typical type of townhouse that lack of ventilation and light. We propose a layered spatial layout:

- Horizontal: Arranging the horizontal space layers clearly and coherently, ending with the rough wall of the neighbor's house. - Vertical: The layout of atrium spaces alternating with the low spaces, with the large atrium space where the bar is located (the heart space), these atrium spaces are intended to create more interactions between people, creating a comfortable and cozy atmosphere. The ambiguous and suspended architecture transition throughout the functional spaces: Raised floor, curtains, contrast materials but still ensuring the transparency and the homogeneous materials throughout the structure.

Structural system with old fiber cement roofing going with old girder and wooden floor are considered to be reprocessed for reuse purpose, then combining with building techniques of the local builders: A combination of pebble washout walls transition with wood walls and then grey cement walls going with concrete floor grinding and tune up with glass & wood materials. All together helps optimize investment costs and also bringing the local vibe to the project.