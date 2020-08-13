Submit a Project Advertise
Sawo Coffee & Roastery / Oi Architect

© KIE

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Kecamatan Sumur Bandung, Indonesia
  • Architects: Oi Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  KIE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, ETHNICRAFT, Ikea, Toto, Conture Concrete, Santai Furniture, Solid Surface, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:Nicodemus Raymond
  • Design Team:Isti Viera Wahyuni, Nico Lauw
  • Structure Consultant :Lesley Felicity
  • Main Contractor:Bambang
  • Graphic Design:Nusae
© KIE
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. This coffee shop is located on Jalan Braga just in the centre of Bandung. It has strong heritage characteristic which dominantly occupied by massive blocked-shaped buildings whose façade directly attached to the sidewalk. This project tried to present a totally different impression with other shops in the neighbourhoods that beautifies the sightseeing area, yet it is a modern one.

© KIE
© KIE
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© KIE
© KIE

The coffee shop façade is pushed backward from the existing which creates a large void to let the pedestrians, who passed in front of this store, turn their heads around. The building clear glass makes the interior more transparent. Dry garden with tree and gravel becomes entrance pathway to welcome the visitors.

© KIE
© KIE

The concept of interior is minimalist, which is predominantly in white colours provided with wood furniture. The bright warm light colour enlightens your mood to create a homey impression. Wide tables are preserved to make customers comfortable to finish their works or hanging out together.

Courtesy of Oi Architect
Courtesy of Oi Architect
Section
Section
© KIE
© KIE

The bar table blends with the wall colour but remains as a focal point because of its size with all supporting minimalist elements such as hanging bar lamp, backdrop design, and dropped ceiling. All these elements give refreshing and clean look that makes people to drop by.

© KIE
© KIE

Project location

Address:Jl. Braga No.76, Braga, Kec. Sumur Bandung, Kota Bandung, Jawa Barat 40111, Indonesia

Cite: "Sawo Coffee & Roastery / Oi Architect" 13 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945628/sawo-coffee-and-roastery-oi-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

