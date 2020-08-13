Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Ensayo Rojo House / BAUEN

Ensayo Rojo House / BAUEN

Ensayo Rojo House / BAUEN

© Daniel Ojeda

Asunción, Paraguay
  Architects: BAUEN
  Area:  1180
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Daniel Ojeda
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, DEL ANNO, Deca, Eurocable, GRAMA, MASITEC, RotaGrill, Trimble
  Lead Architects:Aldo Cristaldo Kegler, Joel Soria
  Other Participants:Fiorella Pereira, Juan José Ortiz
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda
Plan
Plan
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the city of Asunción, the Red House was raised out of the need for a residence that can be connected with nature within the city. Based on this premise, the implantation of the house arises from the dispositions of the existing trees, without invading their spaces, rather articulating the noble materiality of the construction with the natural environment, further enhancing the landscape.

© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

The structural approach responds to the idea of leaving the ground floor completely free, allowing total interior-exterior integration, thus creating vast social spaces. We worked with specific structural elements, such as the screen facing the street, it is part of the will of the development of the house towards the interior towards the patio. The beams, one of 24mts, are also protagonists in this work. that allows the view on the ground floor to be freed, giving the social areas the best views of the garden, and other beams on the upper floor arranged in a way that girds the tops of the trees.

© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda
Schemes
Schemes
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

The materiality is resolved with three elements, the structure in exposed concrete, the glass enclosures with aluminum profiles, and the metallic sub-structure in red (anti-rust color), the latter giving the name to the house.

© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

BAUEN
