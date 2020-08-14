Shimao-The Wave Showroom / Lacime Architects

+ 47

Showroom • Tianjin, China Architects: Lacime Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3563 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: CAAI

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Fuchandi (Tianjin) Technology Co., LTD , Tianjin South Glass Energy Saving Glass Co. LTD , Tianyuan Construction Group

Architect In Charge: Zhaofang Song

Design Team: Xiaobo Pan, Shuguang Wu, Yue Ren, Jia Luo, Wenfeng Liu, Bo Feng, Tianpeng Zhu, Mengrou Wei, Dehe Yang, Chenyun Shen

Construction Design: Tianjin Tianyou Architectural Design Co. LTD

Structure Design: Yuan Xin Engineering Consultant (Shanghai) Office

Landscape Design: Tianjin Donglin Zhujing Landscape Planning and Design Co. LTD

Interior Design: Shanghai Biyu Environmental Art Design Office

Curtain Wall Design: Shanghai Hengli Construction decoration Engineering Co., LTD

Bim Design: Beijing Interconnection Cube Technology Service Co. LTD

Structure Construction: Tianyuan Construction Group Co. LTD

Curtain Wall Construction: Beijing Tiancheng Yingliang Stone Co. LTD

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Location

Located at Binhai New Area on the eastern coast of Tianjin, the project is in the heart of the Bohai Economic Rim and close to Tianjin Binhai Aircraft Carrier Theme Park and Binhai Matsu Cultural Park. It is a diversified land that integrates entertainment, edutainment and culture. Its excellent geographical conditions make it a unique area for exhibition and experience.

Concept

The entire bay area planning follows the basic logic of “point, line and plane to create contemporary urban spatial sequence of man, sea and sky”. Inspired by the idea of wave, the building focuses on the theme of “water”, extracts the concept of “water drop and wave” from waves and creates an image on the sea. The whole building resembles the wave to create a dialogue between the building and nature, and the building has become a symbolic existence where the sea and the earth converge.

Function

The entire exhibition area is designed with three major functional areas: the Wave (art museum), outdoor theater and public space. Each area is connected with surrounding beach. The building is separated from the sand dune and reef, looking like a floating space structure above the sea.

The junction of the building also comes with three outdoor terraces overlooking the sea. This area is an extra space of the building. People may feel completely relaxed when only the sounds of nature are heard. In this space, people, sea, air and the sunshine establish a closer connection.

Parametric design

An integrated parametric design is used for the skin of the building. The subtle arrangement of the scale-shaped aluminum plate allows the façade to reflect the sunlight from different angles in different periods of time. The pool around the building casts diffuse light onto the scale-shaped façade to produce a gorgeous look. The column-free space of the 30-plus-meter tall building is achieved by the thin shell structure, as it goes upwards to split into three sections that balance the stress in each direction.

BIM technology

BIM technology is applied to the scale-shaped aluminum plate, which enables more than 13 thousand pieces of aluminum plate to fit properly on the façade and delivers a rhythmical upward spiral texture. The real-virtual façade has achieved perfect balance in efficient heat insulation and appropriate daylighting. All electromechanical devices are concealed underground, and the roof and building skin make up an integrated design. The pure form is realized with the help of technology.

Internal space

Inside the building, from the ceiling fabric, patterned glass screen to transparent floor-to-ceiling window, they all work to interpret “water” in different states that is the most common element in nature and create a balanced and soft cultural ambience.

The first-floor hall is a round space, and light beams begin to stream down from the dark space. The lobby is designed with a mixture of water curtain and stainless steel, which offers a quiet visual-tactile experience.

The second-floor illuminating surface is installed with light large glass curtain wall, and the highest glass is up to 8 meters, which helps bring in natural light and sea view and weaken the construction separating indoor and outdoor spaces.