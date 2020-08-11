Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Te Pakeke Retreat / Fearon Hay Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Wanaka, New Zealand
  • Lead Architects:Tim Hay, Jeff Fearon, Michael Huh
© Simon Wilson
Text description provided by the architects. Te Pakeke is located in the northern township of Wanaka surrounded by the lake and mountains, designed primarily as a winter retreat for the client.

© Simon Wilson
© Simon Wilson
The house is set within a courtyard perimeter wall, providing layers of space for occupants as an extension of the house whilst also providing shelter from cold prevailing winds.

© Simon Wilson
Solid concrete walls and glazed openings are strategically placed to control the views enjoyed from the house, while perforated shutters provide layers of filter and shading or alternatively can be folded to open up the house.

© Simon Wilson
A warm rich palette including concrete, timber, and steel has been used to create a sense of solidity while providing warmth and timelessness to reference mountain cabin interpreted in a modern way.

© Simon Wilson
