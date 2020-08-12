Submit a Project Advertise
  Dacor House / B&A Design Communication

Dacor House / B&A Design Communication

Dacor House / B&A Design Communication

© Seunghoon Yum

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Showroom
Gangnam-gu, South Korea
  • Architect In Charge:Daeyoung Bae, Jaehong Jeon
  • Design Team:Myungki Kwon, Heekyung Park
  • Client:Samsung Electronics
  • Engineering:Dooyang Architecture
  • Landscape:The Sup
© Seunghoon Yum
"Not a showroom, it is a real house." 

DACOR HOUSE is a showroom for a brand DACOR, but we intended to build a real house. From the first till the end of the project, we stick to this concept. Considering the word - 'showroom' may put a limitation on our design, we do not want to design a typical showroom where products are merely shown.

© Seunghoon Yum
Plan
© Seunghoon Yum
Therefore, we considered it would not be achievable in a typical showroom. In this spirit, this project aims to create a representative space that shows the Dacors' brand value, which is beyond promoting the brand and introducing products.If designing given space with an extended concept rather than just a showroom concept, we solidly believe that diverse energy could be derived from that space. Besides, this energy will consistently have a significant influence on the brand.

© Seunghoon Yum
Section
© Seunghoon Yum
'Real House' - we are not designing a space aims to show, but to look forward to creating a 'real house' to contain the authenticity of the Dacor. Furthermore, we hope that Dacors' authentic value will be perceived, spoken by people and continue to make positive impacts.

© Seunghoon Yum
Project location

Address:237 Yeongdong-daero, Daechi-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

B&A Design Communication
Office

