© All rights reserved.
Iran-Zamin Office Building / Amir Shahrad + Awe Office

Save this project
Iran-Zamin Office Building / Amir Shahrad + Awe Office

© Hossein Farahani© Hossein Farahani© Hossein Farahani© Hossein Farahani+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Yazd, Iran
  • Architect In Charge:Amir Shahrad
  • Design Team:Azin Fadaei, Sadaf Ghanavizbaf, Soheil Shahdi
  • Clients:Iranzamin Tile Company
  • Structural Engineering:Mohamad Panahi
© Hossein Farahani
Text description provided by the architects. A business story of the client made the project. Before this, the office was located in an old house with a yard in front of the site. Employees had a constant connection with high tension arising from the nature of the office caused by online trading with myriads of customers. Through the meetings with the client in that place, Architects found there is a place with integrated communication like a small stock market or Bazar.

© Hossein Farahani
First Floor Plan
© Hossein Farahani
Therefore, architects decided to consider the free flow of communication and work in concept design of the new office by using an extra staircase connecting hot spots. It connects alternatively managing room to selling zone in 2nd floor to the accounting zone in 3rd floor and finally to roof with a rest area and green spaces. Influenced by the local architecture of Yazd, pure geometry and explicit form in a combination of large scale setbacks, and alternatives in circulation mean for architects as a platform for a new modern office building in a Utopian city.

© Hossein Farahani
The project had two sides of macro and micro in context. supposedly in that context, designers had to deal with minimum matters such as solar radiation, natural convection, etc. however, issues like effects of the neighborhood, connection to them and similarity or integrity were challenging. Not to mention that the adjacent classical building added after finishing of this project, so the sharp contrast in facing with context will be more apparent.

© Hossein Farahani
Facade
© Hossein Farahani
Building’s skyline includes a recognizable curved shape which is extended of the interior skylight. The material of the whole façade is white Travertine stone cut in place. The main structure of the building is reinforced concrete and steel frame for façade details.

© Hossein Farahani
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Yazd, Yazd Province, Iran

About this office
Awe Office
Office
Amir Shahrad
Office

Cite: "Iran-Zamin Office Building / Amir Shahrad + Awe Office" 11 Aug 2020.

