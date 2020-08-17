Submit a Project Advertise
Forest House / Rogoski Arquitetura

Forest House / Rogoski Arquitetura

© Marcus Camargo

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, House Interiors
Brazil
  • Architects: Rogoski Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5048 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcus Camargo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alcoa, Deca, Guararapes, Lin Brasil, Munó, Organne, Pasinato, Portobello Shop, Uultis, Via Star
  • Lead Architect:Giordano Rogoski
  • Project Team:Giordano Rogoski, Bibiana Rogoski, Emily Jordão
  • Engineering:Tiago Bisconsin
  • Landscape:Bibiana Rogoski
© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo

Text description provided by the architects. When we were approached, the couple of clients introduced us to the land that was next to a forest and asked that the view of this forest be the concept of the project.

© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo

The house should be single storey and fully integrated, but the rooms should have a kind of closure to be isolated when necessary. To solve this request, we created an L-shaped floor plan, where the leisure area is centralized, so that all rooms in the house give access to it. 

© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo
Section AA / Frontal Facade
Section AA / Frontal Facade
© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo

The rooms received natural wood shrimp doors / panels so that they could be isolated from the leisure area on the days that it was necessary. The integration with the forest happens in a different way, we create motorized vertical breezes that open the wall to the forest and thus the view and the passage are free when the residents wish.

© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo
© Marcus Camargo

Cite: "Forest House / Rogoski Arquitetura" [Casa do Bosque / Rogoski Arquitetura] 17 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945201/forest-house-rogoski-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

