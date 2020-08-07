Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House in Mantiqueira / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto

House in Mantiqueira / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto

Save this project
House in Mantiqueira / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto

© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá© Manuel Sá+ 32

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, House Interiors, Sustainability
Brazil
  • Architects: Gui Paoliello Arquiteto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7556 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Aubicon, B'Block Adega Inteligente, Decorlit Wall Wood, Ita Construtora, Kantui Ofuros, Marcenaria Ensaios & Modelos, Marcenaria Ubatuba, Perfilor, Protecnica, Pulsar, REKA, Sodramar, Taipal Brasil, Trimble Navigation, Zanchet
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Serra da Mantiqueira, in Santo Antônio do Pinhal - SP, this house was built using adapted local construction techniques and with low environmental impact.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Due to the topography, the construction was implemented in an elongated and sinuous shape, with three straight sections forming an open “S”. Therefore, the building fit the profile almost without any earthmoving. All of the rooms face the back of the lot, enjoying the northern/northeast light and magnificent view of the horizon over the adjacent native forest. On the opposite side, facing the access street, wooden slats protect the rooms along the entire facade, in a light and not totally opaque way, preserving their privacy.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

All the soil generated by the earthmoving and foundation excavations was used to create the base of the building, composing three volumes (boxes) of rammed earth walls, in a retake of this ancestral technique. These walls, which are 30cm thick, accommodate programs such as: the cellar, guest-rooms and service spaces. The open spaces between the three volumes are used as covered porches and garage.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Exploded axonometric
Exploded axonometric
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

There are no concrete columns, so the upper structure should not cause moments or kinks in the earth walls that should only work with compression. Thus, two longitudinal concrete beams were designed to distribute the loads evenly over the rammed earth walls. The eucalyptus glued laminated timber structure from the upper floor rests smoothly, through a modular sequence of transversal wooden beams, on the concrete beams, in a balanced way that avoid twisting. The entire structure was quickly assembled and covered with polyurethane sandwich roof panels protecting, since the construction period, the earth walls and wooden structure from de weather. The metallic panels are used both as roof and ceiling lining; the outer surface was painted in “terracotta” color and the lower inner surface, in white.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Save this picture!
Section AA - Section BB
Section AA - Section BB
Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

On the upper floor, the residential program is organized in a linear manner: on one side the bedrooms and bathrooms, and on the other, the social space, quite transparent to the landscape. These two sectors are separated by a gap: a wide-open porch, which forms an entrance space at the center of the house. In the social area, all functions are integrated and open, reinforcing the idea of sharing activities, and always enjoying the landscape and the horizon.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The house also has its own sustainable system. Such as: solar heating, generation of photovoltaic energy, and collection and reuse of rainwater. What makes this building practically self-sufficient in terms of water and electricity consumption.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Gui Paoliello Arquiteto
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsSustainabilityBrazil
Cite: "House in Mantiqueira / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto" [Casa na Mantiqueira / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto] 07 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945184/house-in-mantiqueira-gui-paoliello-arquiteto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream