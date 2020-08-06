Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Sunrise Pavilion / Feldman Architecture

Sunrise Pavilion / Feldman Architecture

Save this project
Sunrise Pavilion / Feldman Architecture

© Adam Rouse© Adam Rouse© Adam Rouse© Adam Rouse+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Healdsburg, United States
  • Lead Architects:Daniel Holbrook, Michael Bautista, Brett Moyer
  • Landscape Architect:Arterra Landscape Architects
  • Interior Designer:Studio Collins Weir
  • Lighting Design:Pritchard Peck Lighting
  • Civil Engineer:Adobe Associates Inc
  • Structural Engineer:Strandberg Engineering
  • Mechanical/Electrical/Plumbing:Monterey Energy Group
  • General Contractor:Cello & Maudru Construction
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a garden pavilion complimenting an existing contemporary guest house, Sunrise was designed to respond to its rugged, remote, and beautiful surroundings. The clients, a newly retired couple, have used the property and guest house as a weekend retreat for years. Admirers of our work, they were interested in collaborating with our firm to build a sleek, modern cabin in the hills above the Sonoma Wine Country. Both husband and wife have a strong appetency for cultivating the land. She is an avid gardener, passionate about sustaining and growing her own production garden while he enjoys maintaining the property, and discovering, post-retirement, the relaxing qualities of the Healdsburg hills.

Save this picture!
© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse

At its core, the inspiration for the home was creating a space for the homeowners to enjoy both the beauty around them and the charms of honest living. In order to preserve the elegant quality of the desired “glass house”, the structure of the home is expressed on the exterior. Round steel columns stretch upwards across two stories to support the sunshade and thin corrugated metal roof; balancing modern lines with delicate panes of glass. Two monolithic concrete forms at the East and West facades provide both structure and storage while visually anchoring the building to the site. The seamless transition between interior and exterior living was a primary objective, due to the client’s propensity for horticulture. Glass walls on three sides of the home allow for a strong physical and visual connection to the landscape; including the adjacent gardens and orchards and the distant Mt. Saint Helena.

Save this picture!
© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse

The interior has a paired down material palette consisting of bleached Douglas fir, white Carrara marble, and concrete floors. Minimalists by nature, the clients craved simplicity without starkness. Therefore accents of bronze, blackened steel, and Claro walnut bring richness to the interior furnishings, balancing the austere nature of concrete and steel. With a quiet simplicity of form and a refined material palette, this home compliments the existing structures and sits in harmony with the powerful hillside landscape.

Save this picture!
© Adam Rouse
© Adam Rouse

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Feldman Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Sunrise Pavilion / Feldman Architecture" 06 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/945146/sunrise-pavilion-feldman-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream