  3. Oppenheim Creates Secluded Swiss Resort to Frame Mountain Views

Oppenheim Creates Secluded Swiss Resort to Frame Mountain Views

Oppenheim Creates Secluded Swiss Resort to Frame Mountain Views

Oppenheim Architecture has completed the design for a resort in Ticino, southern Switzerland. Overlooking Lago Maggiore, the resort arises from the varied landscape of Alpine peaks and dense forests. Comprising over 100 private residences, a boutique hotel, and spa and wellness environment, the design embraces the region's unique landscapes and ecologies across three sites.

Courtesy of Oppenheim ArchitectureCourtesy of MIR

Courtesy of Oppenheim Architecture
Courtesy of Oppenheim Architecture

Oppenheim outlines that the first site augments an existing urban context. "Working in collaboration with the local community, the project brings a new heart to the existing village, framed by revitalized local artisan shops offering fresh bread, salami, and local delicacies. Residents and visitors explore and inhabit the terraced landscape of gardens, squares, and piazzetta’s of the town, replenished with fountains, and mature trees." The second site is a reimagined botanical garden site as a backdrop to an exclusive boutique hotel and spa composed of individual ‘rustico’ villas and hillside spa. 

Courtesy of MIR
Courtesy of MIR
Courtesy of Oppenheim Architecture
Courtesy of Oppenheim Architecture

At 1,200 metres above the lake, the last set of buildings are placed within a chestnut forest. For materials, the project features locally quarried granite, reclaimed chestnut from retired barns and fallen trees, and stucco made with regional aggregates. Each of the structures is designed to embrace sunlight while framing picturesque views over the valley, lake, and mountains.

Courtesy of Oppenheim Architecture
Courtesy of Oppenheim Architecture
Courtesy of Oppenheim Architecture
Courtesy of Oppenheim Architecture

Together, the project is made to "establish a varied experience that takes residents and guests through streets and piazzas to orchards, forests, vineyards, and waterfront terraces—revealing the richly layered Ticino landscape."

News via Oppenheim Architecture

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Oppenheim Creates Secluded Swiss Resort to Frame Mountain Views" 04 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944998/oppenheim-creates-secluded-swiss-resort-to-frame-mountain-views> ISSN 0719-8884

