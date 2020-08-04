Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Room 3 Meters Away Extension / WOHA by Antonio Maciá

Room 3 Meters Away Extension / WOHA by Antonio Maciá

Room 3 Meters Away Extension / WOHA by Antonio Maciá

© David Frutos

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Extension
  • Architects: WOHA by Antonio Maciá
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  David Frutos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Finsa
  • Lead Architects:Antonio Maciá, Ana Mora Vitoria
  • Design Team:Antonio Maciá, Ana Mora Vitoria
  • Constructor:David y Francisco Martínez
  • Technical Architect:Francisco Navarro Rodríguez
  • Landscaping:WOHA by Antonio Maciá
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. The project is an extension of a single-family home.

The starting point of the project is the client's needs: A room three meters high, separated from their usual home.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

There is a bedroom supported by two sculptural pieces, an organic and rigid one, made of concrete lined with slatted wood and an exposed concrete staircase.

In order to endow with use this ground floor is closed with a materiality that provides it with the maximum possible transparency. It include the living room and kitchen.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

This construction is connected to the current house through a walkway.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The whole complex is decorated with vegetation, existing both inside the house and outside, with the landscaped roof and the xeriscape of the plot itself.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Project gallery

Cite: "Room 3 Meters Away Extension / WOHA by Antonio Maciá" [Ampliación habitación a 3 metros / WOHA by Antonio Maciá] 04 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944989/room-3-meters-away-extension-woha-by-antonio-macia> ISSN 0719-8884

