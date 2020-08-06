Front Square of Panzhou People's Hospital / Mind Studio

Save this picture! comfortable landscape. Image Courtesy of Mind Studio

+ 26

Square • Liupanshui, China Architects: Mind Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Client: Panzhou City People's Hospital

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! public space with different functions. Image Courtesy of Mind Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at Panzhou, a small city in Southwest China. As the site is far away from the downtown, and surrounding urban facilities are insufficient. From the municipal road to the edge is just one walkway away. The flat rectangle square was only severed as a parking lot.

Save this picture! curve lines used in the project. Image Courtesy of Mind Studio

Save this picture! pavement. Image Courtesy of Mind Studio

The project focuses on perfecting functions with a limited cost. It mainly solves those problems，existing contradictions between people and vehicles，reducing the dust and noise and activating the potential charm of the venue. After agreeing with the Project Party, the original parking will be changed to the underground parking lot，which builds newly. Car and vehicle operate independently. And ambulance parking spaces will be reserved on the west side of the outpatient building.

Save this picture! pavement. Image Courtesy of Mind Studio

Through the design method of landscape natural creation, the site will be open, active, ecological, and healthy.It conveys the message of human care, which is both a practical place to stay and to encourage dialogue and healing space to help patients recover.

Save this picture! trees form comfortable space. Image Courtesy of Mind Studio

The curve has a transcendent power and gentleness that evokes the inner gentle feelings and infinite thoughts. Through the design methods of extension, overlap, and reciprocation, the relationship between waterscape, landscape wall, green island, big tree and the municipal road is combed to form a harmonious interface and efficient streamline guidance.

Save this picture! comfortable landscape. Image Courtesy of Mind Studio

Save this picture! trees form comfortable space. Image Courtesy of Mind Studio

Stools, green islands, and trees form the rehabilitation forest with the curved linear design. It can effectively isolate the dust and noise from the municipal road and can create a comfortable under-forest environment for passengers. The interactive water area in the center is enclosed by the special-shaped landscape wall and the flower pond. The paired composition of the still pond and interactive water are now integral to the atmosphere and multi-sensory experience of the site. The water, the sound, and the plants make the originally flat and open space rich and diverse.

Save this picture! concrete bench. Image Courtesy of Mind Studio

The interactive water area in the center is enclosed by the special-shaped landscape wall and the flower pond. The paired composition of the still pond and interactive water are now integral to the atmosphere and multi-sensory experience of the site. The light source should be selected according to the skin texture of the building. Lights should be in a proper arrangement to avoid light pollution. Warm and soft point light source project a safe and comfortable to light up the environment.

Save this picture! night view with lights on. Image Courtesy of Mind Studio

We see that more and more people choose to stay here It has become a place to provide emotional, social, and practical support for patients. It is like an open park for everyone. Let people improve emotional discomfort, get maximum relaxation, and cure.