World
World
  Northwoods House / Olson Kundig

Northwoods House / Olson Kundig

Northwoods House / Olson Kundig

© Ngoc Minh Ngo

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Iron River, United States
  Architects: Olson Kundig
  Area: 6570 ft²
  Year: 2010
  Photographs: Ngoc Minh Ngo
  Manufacturers:
    AutoDesk, Flexform, Holly Hunt, Kawneer, Calmar, Dogpaw, Gulassa & Co, Julien, Lapchi, Mingardi, Seimatic, Steve Clark, Village Interiors
  Design Team: Jim Olson, Olivier Landa, Michael Wright, Crystal Coleman, Debbie Kennedy
  Contractor: MBM Construction Co.
  Structural Engineer: Monte Clark Engineering
  Mechanical Engineer: Riederer Engineering, LLC
  Civil Engineer: STS Consultants
  Landscape: Stephen Stimson Associates
  Consultants: Brian Hood Lighting, Inc., Lighting Design; Joe Iano, Consultant; Maxine Ordesky, Closet and Storage Consultant; Seimatic, Kitchen Consultant
© Ngoc Minh Ngo
Text description provided by the architects. This home in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula frames and emphasizes its natural context, making nature its focus. The design reacts to the surrounding environment, dissolving inside/outside boundaries and creating composed views into the woods and towards the water.

© Ngoc Minh Ngo
Section
© Ngoc Minh Ngo
Exterior materials will weather over time to match the surroundings, while colors in the interior are inspired by the landscape – for example, an interior wood stain matches the color of the bark of nearby trees. The house is organized on the site in two directions. An East-West axis creates a path from the front door to a lake view, while floor to ceiling windows along a North-South axis frame the surrounding garden and forest. A sculptural staircase anchors the intersection of the two main axes. Throughout the interior, ceiling heights and room volumes vary, becoming more spacious in the rooms that open toward views.

© Ngoc Minh Ngo
Plan
© Ngoc Minh Ngo
Roof extensions and light shelves create clear definition between vertical spaces. The orderly axis breaks down outside the house, as an asymmetrical cantilevered roof directs your gaze to the woods and lake views to the west.

© Ngoc Minh Ngo
Project gallery

Olson Kundig
