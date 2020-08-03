Submit a Project Advertise
World
Call for Entries: What do you Believe will be the Future of Home?

Call for Entries: What do you Believe will be the Future of Home?

How do we define “home”? 

Although ideas about our homes are constantly being rethought, the careful examination of “home” has recently come to the attention of architects and nonarchitects alike. We’ve all had to confront our perspective of “home” as we have adapted workplaces, social gatherings, fitness routines, and everyday life in recent months. Not only do we now internalize a home, but we now look at how our homes can connect to the rest of the outside world.

Submission to The HOME Competition 2019 - Blake Minster
Submission to The HOME Competition 2019 - Sumi Li
Submission to The HOME Competition 2019 - Sumi Li
For the past three years, The HOME Competition has challenged architects to rethink the “home”. Through the ages, architects have continuously investigated the role that homes play in our lives, like Peter Eisenman’s House VI or Kurokawa’s Nagakin Capsule Tower. Today, it may be more important than ever to consider the modern role that a “home” must play and the inherent connection that exists between a “home” and its residents.

Submission to The HOME Competition 2019 - Samuel Esses and Jonathan Wong
Submission to The HOME Competition 2019 - Samuel Esses and Jonathan Wong
Past submissions to The HOME Competition, currently in its third annual running, have focused on current topics including affordable housing, relationships between humans and nature, 3D printing, environmental threats, adaptability, connections between rural and urban living, and more. Visit www.theHOMEcompetition.com to view all previous proposals or submit your residential designs to the 2020 competition. Readers of this article may use promo code #HOME2020 for $10 off competition registration and a chance to win $8,000 in prize money plus publication opportunities.

Submission to The HOME Competition 2019 - Miroslava Brooks, Daniel Markiewicz, and Aaron Payne
Submission to The HOME Competition 2019 - Miroslava Brooks, Daniel Markiewicz, and Aaron Payne
The HOME Competition invites all designers to explore ideas of domestic architecture for the future. Designers may consider the impacts of global population shifts, the proximity of major cities to coastlines, new building techniques, co-housing trends, reactions to the current pandemic, and more. The HOME Competition creates a platform for designers to redefine the spaces we live in.

What do you believe will be the future of home?

Propose your ideas at www.theHOMEcompetition.com

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Call for Entries: What do you Believe will be the Future of Home?" 03 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944886/call-for-entries-what-do-you-believe-will-be-the-future-of-home> ISSN 0719-8884

