Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. House With Ten Pines / Estudio Frolik

House With Ten Pines / Estudio Frolik

Save this project
House With Ten Pines / Estudio Frolik

© Manuel Elissondo© Manuel Elissondo© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla+ 36

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Landscape
Pinamar, Argentina
  • Lead Architect:Rodolfo Frolik
  • Design Team:Paula Alessio, Mercedes Frolik
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

Text description provided by the architects. It is a rest house implanted in a dense pine forest in the city of Pinamar, on land that has a sloping downward slope towards the back.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Save this picture!
Access Plan
Access Plan
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

Construction is primarily a response to where it sits. A semi-buried platform is created as a socket for more private use, on which a more open volume that contains social functions rests.

The lower level or basement is organized into two strips, one for circulation and services towards the buried sector and the other that houses the bedrooms aligned with a gallery that receive the morning sun.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Save this picture!
GRound Floor Plan
GRound Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

Likewise, the upper level of access is structured in bands; one towards the service front and the other facing north that houses the dining room functions. This social area becomes a shaded space outdoors, which frames the forest landscape.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

The boundary between nature and the dining room is materialized by glass panels that open completely towards the terrace, achieving absolute continuity and creating a unique space where the interior blends with the exterior. This space constitutes in itself a landscape that relates to the exterior to resignify itself mutually.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

The relationship between levels occurs through successive instances of interior, exterior and room tours. From the adaptation to the slope of the land, two external stairs emerge, one more rested that leads us independently to the bedrooms and another that connects them to the terrace.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Elissondo
© Manuel Elissondo

The use of exposed concrete combines support structure, space and expression of the house.

Save this picture!
© Manuel Elissondo
© Manuel Elissondo
Save this picture!
© Manuel Elissondo
© Manuel Elissondo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Frolik
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLandscapeArgentina
Cite: "House With Ten Pines / Estudio Frolik" [Casa con diez pinos / Estudio Frolik] 03 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944763/house-with-ten-pines-estudio-frolik> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream