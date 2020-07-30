Levitate House / BAUEN

+ 35

Houses, House Interiors • Asunción, Paraguay Architects: BAUEN

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3713 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Daniel Ojeda

Lead Architect: Aldo Cristaldo Kegler

Text description provided by the architects. The house Levitate is located in the neighbourhood Ycua Sati in the city of Asuncion, next to the new corporate part of the city.

To describe the Project we need to discuss the proportions of the site. With a disposure of 8.70x58.26m, narrow in comparison to typical sites in Paraguay (12x30m), one quarter narrow to be specific; while in length, the doublé compared to standard portions.

The structure defines the house, 8 porticos with 4.50m meters between each other allows the house to suspend from the ground.

The Project gains strength after the idea of decompressing the narrow space of the site. Flying the house from the ground enough to allow natural light and natural air flow to come into the spaces, as a result the views are towards the boundaries of the site that are covered with a vertical garden Wall.

Also the flexibility of the spaces allow the house to be adaptable to almost any disposition, thanks to the structure.

The entrance to the house is from a wide concrete carpet with steps and a vertical gardened Wall, walking next to the service spaces of the house (kitchen, lavatory, etc) towards the main space which is the living room where the space expands to a doublé height.

The stair, also important for its minimal design, leads you to the upper floor where a second living room steps between the three bedrooms to one side of the house and the master bedroom to the other side.

The conclusión is that there´s no conventional conditions which equals to no conventional design.