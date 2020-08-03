Cristina Veríssimo and Diogo Burnay Appointed Curators of 2022 Lisbon Architecture Triennale

The Lisbon Architecture Triennale has announced the appointed Chief Curators for their 6th edition, which will take place in 2022. The architects Cristina Veríssimo and Diogo Burnay were chosen given their great professional experience in the various aspects of the discipline that includes education, academic, and project activity in Portugal and abroad. The duo will be dedicating three years to preparing the Triennale 2022, beginning with an exploratory period for research, a team definition phase, a phase of structuring the programme design, ending with its implementation.

Cristina Veríssimo studied at the Faculty of Architecture in Lisbon and at Harvard, having taught in Hong Kong, Argentina, Chile, United States and Canada. She has collaborated with João Luís Carrilho da Graça and Zaha Hadid. Diogo Burnay, who also studied in Lisbon and later at the Bartlett School of Architecture, worked in Lisbon, London, and Macau with Maria Godinho de Almeida and Duarte Cabral de Mello; at BDP with Manuel Vicente and OBS Arquitectos.

Together, Cristina and Diogo in 1999 they founded the studio CVDB in Lisbon, whose merit was internationally recognized with awards for projects such as Braamcamp Freire High School, the Arraiolos Carpet Museum, and the Megalith Museum in Mora.