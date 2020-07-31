Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Wicker Pavilion / DJA

Wicker Pavilion / DJA

Annecy, France
  Architects: DJA
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Eriks Bozis
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Pata Timber, Pinumu Pasaule, Robert McNeel & Associates
  Lead Architects:Didzis Jaunzems, Ksenia Sapega
  Builders:IXI
© Eriks Bozis
Text description provided by the architects. The Wicker Pavilion is designed combining contemporary architecture and traditional craftsmanship. It offers a place for relaxation and meditation in the heart of Jardins de l'Europe in Annecy, France. The pavilion blends in with the surrounding landscape and forms a shaded space for park visitors to shelter from the hot summer sun. Pavilion offers beautiful views to the surrounding nature, thus creating a communion between the sheltered space and the exterior. Filtered daylight through pavilion creates dynamic shadow patterns on the grass.

© Eriks Bozis
Site Plan
© Eriks Bozis
The pavilion is designed using timber grid shell structure technique and cowered with 262 traditional wicker baskets in a cone shape, weaved by Latvian craftsmen. The triangular mesh of the timber grid is assembled on the ground, then middle part is lifted at necessary height and then three corners are fixed to create final arched shape. Load bearing structure is made of pine tree planks 21 x 45 mm in 6 structural layers connected with bolts at crossing points. To provide timber flexibility during construction process, the structure was irrigated with water. In time timber and wicker will become grey and blend more into surrounding nature.

© Eriks Bozis
© Eriks Bozis
© Eriks Bozis
The project is designed as a part of Annecy Paysages landscape architecture festival, which this summer is taking place already 3rd year. In year 2019 DJA participated in festival with UGUNS pavilion.

© Eriks Bozis
DJA
