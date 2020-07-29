Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  4. South Korea
  0914 Flagship Store / TRU Architects

0914 Flagship Store / TRU Architects

0914 Flagship Store / TRU Architects
© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park

© Youngchae Park

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store
Gangnam-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: TRU Architects; Designers: Eho
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2377
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Youngchae Park
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Wienerberger, Ilshinstone, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:TRU Architects, Eho
  • Design Team:Sungik Cho, Eho, Jeil Choi, Junho Park, Kyungok Yoon, Jaeyoung Joo, Kiwon Oh, Jungyoon Kim
  • Interior Design:Archigroup MA
  • Construction Drawing:UAD Architects Group Company Limited
  • Structural Engineering:Opus pearl
  • Mechanical Engineering:Kunil Engineering
  • Electrical Engineering:Kunil Engineering
  • Construction :Kiro Construction
  • Client:Simone Limited
© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park

Text description provided by the architects. The 0914 Flagship S tore is a multipurpose commercial space for Simone, a Korean high - end leather handbags company. Simone is the OEM (original equipment manufacturing) company of luxury handbag s and they have been working for the high-end brands - Burberry, Michael Kors, Coach - for 30 years. Based on the renowned manufacturing quality , Simone has launched their first luxury brand, ‘ 0914 ’ and built 0914 Flagship S tore in the center of high fashion commercial area in Seoul. The store i s located in the Dosan Park neighborhood crowded with international luxury fashion shops and high-class restaurants.

© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park

The flagship store i s a mixed - use space for shops, café , restaurant and art gallery. In this building, 0914 hoped to introduce the leather craftsmanship amassed over their long history and celebrate the brand value, which expresses the quintessential quality of handbags.

© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park

As a design competition winner, and TRU Architects+Eho had worked for the store concept and architectural design . For a start - up luxury brand which has a long manufacturing career, we proposed a ‘ village ’ which houses brand new products, craftsmen and artists. The village is a p lace for the synergy creation where the old leather craftsmen are working together with the rising designers. The concept of ‘ co-working village ’ reflects the business culture of Simone which has been supporting and collaborating with the young artists for the handbag design .

© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park
Diagram
Diagram
Courtesy of TRU Architects
Courtesy of TRU Architects

The shape of building was formed in the image of village with small stacked houses carved in a box. There is a contrast between a pure white box and brick houses in form, color and texture enhancing the effect of engraving. The engraved village is reversed in the interior space to form extruded small gabled houses for shops and artist studios.

© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park

On the underground level, the concept of multi - level plaza i s introduced as a place where craftsmen and designers can stay together with customers and visitors. The brick staircase leading to the plaza was planned as a runway f or fashion shows. The building rooftop – the summit of a journey to the 0914 village - was designed as a villa elevated above the water in a hidden garden. Two - leveled rooftop area is filled wit h shallow water and silver grass. 0914 Flagship Store hopes to be a central space where the accumulated manufacturing power meets young design energy.

© Youngchae Park
© Youngchae Park

Project location

Address:631-35 Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

About this office
TRU Architects
Office
Eho
Office

"0914 Flagship Store / TRU Architects" 29 Jul 2020.

