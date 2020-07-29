0914 Flagship Store / TRU Architects

+ 37

Architect In Charge: TRU Architects, Eho

Design Team: Sungik Cho, Eho, Jeil Choi, Junho Park, Kyungok Yoon, Jaeyoung Joo, Kiwon Oh, Jungyoon Kim

Interior Design: Archigroup MA

Construction Drawing: UAD Architects Group Company Limited

Structural Engineering: Opus pearl

Mechanical Engineering: Kunil Engineering

Electrical Engineering: Kunil Engineering

Construction : Kiro Construction

Client: Simone Limited

Text description provided by the architects. The 0914 Flagship S tore is a multipurpose commercial space for Simone, a Korean high - end leather handbags company. Simone is the OEM (original equipment manufacturing) company of luxury handbag s and they have been working for the high-end brands - Burberry, Michael Kors, Coach - for 30 years. Based on the renowned manufacturing quality , Simone has launched their first luxury brand, ‘ 0914 ’ and built 0914 Flagship S tore in the center of high fashion commercial area in Seoul. The store i s located in the Dosan Park neighborhood crowded with international luxury fashion shops and high-class restaurants.

The flagship store i s a mixed - use space for shops, café , restaurant and art gallery. In this building, 0914 hoped to introduce the leather craftsmanship amassed over their long history and celebrate the brand value, which expresses the quintessential quality of handbags.

As a design competition winner, and TRU Architects+Eho had worked for the store concept and architectural design . For a start - up luxury brand which has a long manufacturing career, we proposed a ‘ village ’ which houses brand new products, craftsmen and artists. The village is a p lace for the synergy creation where the old leather craftsmen are working together with the rising designers. The concept of ‘ co-working village ’ reflects the business culture of Simone which has been supporting and collaborating with the young artists for the handbag design .

The shape of building was formed in the image of village with small stacked houses carved in a box. There is a contrast between a pure white box and brick houses in form, color and texture enhancing the effect of engraving. The engraved village is reversed in the interior space to form extruded small gabled houses for shops and artist studios.

On the underground level, the concept of multi - level plaza i s introduced as a place where craftsmen and designers can stay together with customers and visitors. The brick staircase leading to the plaza was planned as a runway f or fashion shows. The building rooftop – the summit of a journey to the 0914 village - was designed as a villa elevated above the water in a hidden garden. Two - leveled rooftop area is filled wit h shallow water and silver grass. 0914 Flagship Store hopes to be a central space where the accumulated manufacturing power meets young design energy.