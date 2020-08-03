Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. France
  5. Reflektor Pavilion / Atelier ARI

Reflektor Pavilion / Atelier ARI

Save this project
Reflektor Pavilion / Atelier ARI

© Yves Bercez© Yves Bercez© Yves Bercez© Yves Bercez+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Wingles, France
  • Construction:Atelier ARI
  • Clients:Kraft / Euralens
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yves Bercez
© Yves Bercez

Text description provided by the architects. Reflektor is a pavilion in an open space on the slope of the hill in Parc Cabiddu, in the town Wingles in the north of France. The pavilion marks an endpoint of the existing triangular gap in the birch forest around the lake. People can enter the pavilion at the front or through a small entrance from the walking path at the backside. After passing through the small passage, a conical shape opens up and forms an intimate inner space where mirrors offer views into the landscape. The brightly coloured artwork on the sloping floor is a place where you can enjoy the sun and the view, while lying down or sitting in the two chairs. The horn-like shape of the pavilion strengthens the vastness of the view.

Save this picture!
© Yves Bercez
© Yves Bercez
Save this picture!
© Yves Bercez
© Yves Bercez

The reflecting ceiling creates a wide view on the landscape and the lake from a bird’s eye perspective and shows the world upside down. From the lake and the land on the other side, the artwork on the floor creates a strong contrast with the birch tree forest, and form a surprising perspective and mind-blowing image. The reflective interior provides an out of space-like explosion of color. People inside the pavilion are projected several times in the walls and ceiling and become visible from afar. Reflektor creates a quiet place in the leisure park to experience the landscape in a different way, a place that offers reflection on the surroundings, a place to rest, get together and to see and be seen.

Save this picture!
© Yves Bercez
© Yves Bercez

The pavilion gathers people in a small space to experience the vast landscape in an unexpected way. The pavilion is made of a douglas wooden structure on the outside of the pavilion. The inner walls and ceiling are made of exterior plywood and cladded with aluminium mirroring plates. The pavilion is fixed on a concrete base in the ground.

Save this picture!
© Yves Bercez
© Yves Bercez

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:SIAEV Parc Marcel Cabiddu Douvrin Wingles Billy-Berclau, Rue du Clair, 62410 Wingles, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier ARI
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionFrance
Cite: "Reflektor Pavilion / Atelier ARI" 03 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944394/reflektor-pavilion-atelier-ari> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream