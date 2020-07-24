Seiryuu Pavilion / Studio Avana

+ 14

Offices • Sukajadi, Indonesia Architects: Studio Avana

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 114 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Ernest Theofilus

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Lumion Inlite Adobe , Cisangkan , Dekson , Mowilex , Nero Electrical , Roman Granite , Shunda Plafon , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Rayner Tulus, Martin Pradipta, Ramos Saedi

Clients: Seiryuu koi Farm

Landscape: Studio Avana

Text description provided by the architects. This site is located at northern area of Bandung, in a dense neighborhood area. It is an office for a japan imported koi farm. Occasionally, this farm invites koi farmers from Japan and local customers to look around and doing transactions. The old office / shop is located next to the new site. However, its not quite big and adequate to handle its customers. Thus the client needs a new place to operate the business properly.

So the purpose of this office is to create a comfortable space for serving its customers whilst looking through the koi pond. From this cause, the concept of this office is to use the lower area for sitting area and proper observation area for the fish. On upper level, an administration office and lounge area for customers to look through some catalogs, the achievements of this farm before going through with the transaction.

The design approach was to create a thematic Japanese architecture that embraces the branding of the koi breeding farm; a suspended office with 2 koi breeding ponds on the ground floor. The suspended office with 9m of cantilevers is only supported by 1 row of column to give a clean look.

Going upstairs, plenty of natural light is coming through the skylight. The sound of water flowing from the pond downstairs could still be heard too, creating the ambiance. The first thing noticeable from the lounge and office room is a pivoting round window functioned as source of natural light for the room. The next thing, using plenty of wood material and element of lines giving a warm feeling. Altogether creates a spacious and comfortable atmosphere.

The facade of the office is made from rectangular hollow steel which expands throughout the whole surface of the facade, divided into several openings. Every segment of the opening can be opened individually; creating a dynamic façade. In addition, the gap between each brings natural lighting and air flow throughout the room.