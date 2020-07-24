Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Indonesia
  5. Seiryuu Pavilion / Studio Avana

Seiryuu Pavilion / Studio Avana

Save this project
Seiryuu Pavilion / Studio Avana

© Ernest Theofilus© Ernest Theofilus© Ernest Theofilus© Ernest Theofilus+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Sukajadi, Indonesia
  • Architects: Studio Avana
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  114
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ernest Theofilus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumion, Inlite, Adobe, Cisangkan, Dekson, Mowilex, Nero Electrical, Roman Granite, Shunda Plafon, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:Rayner Tulus, Martin Pradipta, Ramos Saedi
  • Clients:Seiryuu koi Farm
  • Landscape:Studio Avana
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ernest Theofilus
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. This site is located at northern area of Bandung, in a dense neighborhood area. It is an office for a japan imported koi farm. Occasionally, this farm invites koi farmers from Japan and local customers to look around and doing transactions. The old office / shop is located next to the new site. However, its not quite big and adequate to handle its customers. Thus the client needs a new place to operate the business properly.

Save this picture!
© Ernest Theofilus
© Ernest Theofilus
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ernest Theofilus
© Ernest Theofilus

So the purpose of this office is to create a comfortable space for serving its customers whilst looking through the koi pond. From this cause, the concept of this office is to use the lower area for sitting area and proper observation area for the fish. On upper level, an administration office and lounge area for customers to look through some catalogs, the achievements of this farm before going through with the transaction. 

Save this picture!
© Ernest Theofilus
© Ernest Theofilus

The design approach was to create a thematic Japanese architecture that embraces the branding of the koi breeding farm; a suspended office with 2 koi breeding ponds on the ground floor. The suspended office with 9m of cantilevers is only supported by 1 row of column to give a clean look. 

Save this picture!
© Ernest Theofilus
© Ernest Theofilus

Going upstairs, plenty of natural light is coming through the skylight. The sound of water flowing from the pond downstairs could still be heard too, creating the ambiance. The first thing noticeable from the lounge and office room is a pivoting round window functioned as source of natural light for the room. The next thing, using plenty of wood material and element of lines giving a warm feeling. Altogether creates a spacious and comfortable atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Ernest Theofilus
© Ernest Theofilus

The facade of the office is made from rectangular hollow steel which expands throughout the whole surface of the facade, divided into several openings. Every segment of the opening can be opened individually; creating a dynamic façade. In addition, the gap between each brings natural lighting and air flow throughout the room.

Save this picture!
© Ernest Theofilus
© Ernest Theofilus

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cipedes, Sukajadi, Bandung City, West Java, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Avana
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesIndonesia
Cite: "Seiryuu Pavilion / Studio Avana" 24 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944288/seiryuu-pavilion-studio-avana> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream