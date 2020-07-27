Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
House Milnes / Kloter Architekten AG

House Milnes / Kloter Architekten AG
© Basile Bornand
© Basile Bornand

© Basile Bornand

Houses
Riehen, Switzerland
  Lead Architects: Adrian Kloter, Cedric Odermatt
© Basile Bornand
© Basile Bornand

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the outskirts of Riehen. One of its most special features is the extensive meadow landscape behind the house.

© Basile Bornand
© Basile Bornand
Plan
Plan
© Basile Bornand
© Basile Bornand

Due to a height gradation in the building section, an excessive living space could be developed, which leads the unique landscape into the house. The outer walls are made of solid single stone masonry. This was plastered and provided with a three-layer glaze with depth effect.

© Basile Bornand
© Basile Bornand

The living rooms and bedrooms are grouped around a concrete core that also ensures earthquake safety.

© Basile Bornand
© Basile Bornand

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
