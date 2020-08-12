Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Cabin in the Woods / Rangr Studio

Cabin in the Woods / Rangr Studio

Save this project
Cabin in the Woods / Rangr Studio

© Paul Warchol© Paul Warchol© Paul Warchol© Paul Warchol+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Southampton, United States
  • Design Team:Jasmit Rangr, Jason Roberts
  • Engineering:Silman Structural Engineers
  • Landscape:Jasmit Rangr
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Text description provided by the architects. Three long cantilevers on the top of a secluded hill give the spaces of the house commanding views into the woods and the feeling of being suspended in the trees. The living and dining spaces combine to form a Great Room, with a wall of sliding glass doors looking out onto the pool and deck.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

The house, for a young family of five, contains two master suites and three additional bedrooms, allowing the owners to accommodate friends with their children. The large screen porch, on one of the cantilevered ends of the house, contains an outdoor fireplace and creates the feeling of being in a tree house.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

The pool's design creates the illusion of a body of water tautly suspended between two stone walls with the infinity edge beckoning to the trees beyond.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rangr Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Cabin in the Woods / Rangr Studio" 12 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944069/cabin-in-the-woods-rangr-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream