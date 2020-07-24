Two Patios House / Ignacio Correa

+ 15

Engineering: Alex Popp

Builder: MH@CF Constructora SPA

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a hillside that faces the Pacific Ocean, to the south, and at the same time turns its back on the direction in which the sun moves. This condition, in which the sense of the views is in a direction contrary to that of the angles of solar exposure, defines the strategy of building two patios, one that clears the gaze towards the sea, and another that projects to the north to capture the natural light that illuminates the most important spaces of the project. This is how the house builds a double front that responds to the idea of ​​ensuring the best conditions in the place where it is located.

On the program, the house concentrates the common areas on the first floor so they can extend into the patios that flank them. The rooms instead are located on the second floor as a way to ensure more privacy.

Finally, regarding the material, it is considered a mixed structure made up of steel profiles and pieces of dimensioned wood. Both the interior and exterior, cladding are considered in grooved pine in order to give continuity to the spaces and routes.