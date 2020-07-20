Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
JEC Building / to-ripple Inc. + UDS + Toda Corporation

JEC Building / to-ripple Inc. + UDS + Toda Corporation

Office Buildings
Japan
  Architects: Toda Corporation, UDS, to-ripple Inc.
  Area:  6171
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Tomooki Kengaku
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:AutoDesk,Vectorworks,Fujisash,Hirata TILE,Sangetsu Corporation,Sekistone,Trimble Navigation
  Architect In Charge:Naoya Tochio
  Design Team:Naoya Tochio (to-ripple), Ryutaro Horikawa (TODA CORPORATION)
  Engineering And Construction:TODA CORPORATION
  Landscape:SORA BOTANICAL GARDEN project
© Tomooki Kengaku
© Tomooki Kengaku

Text description provided by the architects. Although situated in the heart of Tokyo, the Yoyogi area retains much of its natural environment. The area is also home to numerous properties belonging to the client who engaged us to design this office building. Given the site’s visibility from the train station, we opted for a design that incorporates open space on the eastern (station) side to emphasize the abundant natural features of the Yoyogi area.

© Tomooki Kengaku
© Tomooki Kengaku
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Tomooki Kengaku
© Tomooki Kengaku

Yoyogi was named after a great fir tree that stood in the area for generations. Our design also sought to create a ‘tree’ that would serve as a local symbol. Borrowing the ‘Y’ from Yoyogi, we created the undulating patterns that give the building its three-dimensional frontage.

© Tomooki Kengaku
© Tomooki Kengaku
Second and Third Floors Plans
Second and Third Floors Plans
© Tomooki Kengaku
© Tomooki Kengaku

Combined with the beauty of recurring geometric patterns, these angles capture changes in light in a way that transforms the façade’s appearance according to the season or time of day. To maximize the amount of reflected light captured, the northern face comprises a glass curtain wall with custom-made, ultrathin sashes (45mm) for enhanced transparency. On the south side, we used extruded cement panels and vertical stripes of glass to mitigate direct sunlight, as part of efforts to reduce the building’s environmental impact.

© Tomooki Kengaku
© Tomooki Kengaku
North Elevation
North Elevation
© Tomooki Kengaku
© Tomooki Kengaku

The result is a building that offers a different aspect with each façade. We arranged the building’s conference rooms on floors 1 and 2, with floors 3-7 consisting of offices. To accommodate greater foot traffic, an outdoor staircase provides direct access from ground-level to the 2F conference hall. This is part of a design that incorporates smooth flow-planning alongside unique elements that enhance the presence of the building and park.

© Tomooki Kengaku
© Tomooki Kengaku

In creating the Yoyogi Central Park plaza on the station side of the building, we sought to provide an opportunity for future developments on adjoining sites. Our design embraces and expands on the image of Yoyogi that has been cultivated by the client.

© Tomooki Kengaku
© Tomooki Kengaku

Project location

Address:Tokyo, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
