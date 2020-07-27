Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. Slope House / Studio EON

Slope House / Studio EON

Save this project
Slope House / Studio EON

© Kyung Roh© Kyung Roh© Kyung Roh© Kyung Roh+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Wonju, South Korea
  • Architects: Studio EON
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  187
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kyung Roh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, DAELIM BATH, LG Hausys, Hansung Steel, Nemo Brick
  • Engineering:Teo Structure
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a gentle slope of a mountainous topography in Wonju city, South Korea. The main design concept for this house is to compose a roof slope that becomes a facade of a house. The roof is not only an apparatus that gives a strong visual impact to residents and visitors but also a metaphor for the slope of the Kam-Ak mountain at the site. Also, the sculpted out terrace on the roof, which is facing toward the eastern mountain, provides you a spectacular view. In plan, the house consists of three volumes that are split underneath the sloped roof.

Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh

The three volumes are arranged in a way that they are facing the approach trail and thus inviting visitors. Moreover, since the region is one of the coldest areas in South Korea, the compact volumes justify themselves in terms of energy efficiency.

Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh

Sloping in both section and plan wisely creates various spatial conditions. Points, where the roof connects to the wall, turn into canopies, eaves, balconies, and courtyards, which all function as transition spaces between the inside and outside. In terms of materials, there are three major materials in use; zinc panel, brick, and corten steel. Dark-colored zinc used on the roof is in contrast with light gray brick wall, which differentiates the two distinct elements.

Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh

Also, zinc was chosen for roof finish in order to resist the harsh winter with heavy snow. The third corten steel is used as an accent material between the zinc and brick, bridging the two finish materials. While the north facade has limited openings, the south facade has larger openings that allow daylighting to the interior space.

Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh
Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh

Also, part of the roof surface extends down to the living room, creating an eave that filters summer sun lights. The terrace on the 2nd floor, connected by both the exterior spiral stair and the interior stair, is the best place of the house to appreciate the unobstructed views. The intimately sized terrace allows the residents to enjoy the eastern view, especially at sunrise. Moreover, it frames the changing scenarios throughout the four seasons, bringing nature inside the house.

Save this picture!
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio EON
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "Slope House / Studio EON" 27 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943904/slope-house-studio-eon> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream