World
World
  Trio on Amos Houses / refresh*design

Trio on Amos Houses / refresh*design

Trio on Amos Houses / refresh*design
© Andy Macpherson
© Andy Macpherson

© Andy Macpherson

Fortitude Valley, Australia
  • Design Team:Erhard Rathmayr, Corinne Trang, monika obris
  • Town Planner:RPS
  • Builder:WAC&Co Construction Group
  • Client:Transaction Properties
© Andy Macpherson
© Andy Macpherson

Text description provided by the architects. This diminutive site – just 7.2m wide and 46m long, and previously used to park fifteen cars – has been transformed into three floating houses with raised gardens, while retaining most of the commercial car parking below.

© Andy Macpherson
© Andy Macpherson
Sections
Sections
© Andy Macpherson
© Andy Macpherson

With a footprint of just 330m2, the development of this urban leftover space on Arthur street exemplifies the possibilities for ‘missing middle’ housing in Brisbane. Three new terraces – each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms – offer the qualities of spaciousness, openness, and natural light that residents appreciate in the sub-tropics.

© Andy Macpherson
© Andy Macpherson
© Andy Macpherson
© Andy Macpherson

The homes are separated by raised planters and decks, which provide ample outdoor space to the open plan living areas and contribute to privacy. Our interpretation of the Brisbane City Character Code enabled a third storey – built into the attic spaces – while conforming to the shape and proportion of surrounding homes. strategic placement of dormer windows makes these upper floors feel generous, with the added benefit of interesting special arrangements.

© Andy Macpherson
© Andy Macpherson

refresh*design
Cite: "Trio on Amos Houses / refresh*design" 21 Jul 2020. ArchDaily.

