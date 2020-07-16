Submit a Project Advertise
Over the Layers Building / A'DUS [Architectural Designer Cluster]

Over the Layers Building / A'DUS [Architectural Designer Cluster]

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Gangnam-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: A'DUS [Architectural Designer Cluster]
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  205
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kyung Roh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Otis, DN international, Nine sanup, SM Industry, SONUSYS, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge: Noh Jin Ho
  • Design Team: Koo Jung Hwan, Kang Young Joo, Yoo Si Man, Kim Sung Jin, Kim Soo Jung, Yoo Yeong Won, Yang Tae Won, Jung Mi Young, Choi Jae Bin, Hwang Seung Yeon
  • Construction: A'DUS E&C
  • Clients: ON-E Company
© Kyung Roh

Text description provided by the architects. Abandoned space - Most people try to produce maximum efficiency with minimum law and order within given conditions. However, if the obsession to keep the minimum law gathers, the architect will create a box-like building that compacts the land.

© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh

In the obsession of ​​losing loss, vacant lot within building site were just abandoned space. However, in this project, the legal minimum space, which had to be withdrawn over a certain distance due to the slash of sunshine, was given as the maximum space, and layers were stack up in that space.

© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh
Section BB
Section BB
North Elevation
North Elevation
© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh

The vertical walls that divide the inner space and the outer space create an intersecting space, the outer spaces on each floor draw landscapes of different directions into the interior. In this way, if a designer can easily look at the building act, he finds many possibilities and spaces in it.

© Kyung Roh
© Kyung Roh

Project location

Address: Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
